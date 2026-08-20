João Cancelo Storms Off to the Dressing Room After Barcelona Presentation

·32·Sport
João Cancelo Storms Off to the Dressing Room After Barcelona Presentation

Barcelona defender João Cancelo was unable to take part in the team’s full presentation ahead of the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy match and, in strong protest, walked into the stadium tunnel. The unexpected incident surprised both the club’s fans and the squad. Goal.com reports .

According to reports from GOAL.com, administrative delays involving the Portuguese player’s documents prevented him from coming onto the pitch during the presentation. Cancelo was waiting in the stadium tunnel with his teammates to come out wearing the No. 2 shirt, but the plan changed because the registration process had not been completed.

Administrative Obstacles and Contract Issues

It emerged that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had reached an agreement with João Cancelo to terminate his contract early, even though it was due to expire at the end of the season. The player was expected to become a free agent in exchange for waiving his remaining salary, but the final official documents for the transfer were not completed in time.

Club officials had intended to introduce Cancelo to the fans during the presentation as one of the key members of the squad for the new season. However, unexpected bureaucratic delays meant that the defender officially remained an Al-Hilal player, preventing the plan from going ahead and angering him.

The Club’s Other Plans and New Signings

While Cancelo’s participation in the presentation was cancelled, another new Barcelona signing attracted attention with a rousing reception. Spanish midfielder Rodri, who joined from Manchester City for £65 million and signed a four-year contract, received a warm welcome from the fans at the home stadium.

Rodri arrived in Catalonia with enormous prestige, having won the award for the best player at the 2026 World Cup. He was also already familiar to local supporters, having played for the club on loan during the second half of last season and in the 2023–24 season.

Barcelona’s management and coaching staff are now focusing entirely on the start of the new La Liga season. Behind the scenes, club officials are working intensively to resolve the remaining issues with João Cancelo’s registration as soon as possible.

João CanceloBarcelonaRodriJoan Gamper TrophyLa Liga
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