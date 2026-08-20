Could Arsenal Academy Graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly Be Sold

·26·Sport
Could Arsenal Academy Graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly Be Sold

Financial rules and Arsenal’s transfer policy are causing serious concern among fans of one of the Premier League’s leading clubs. According to London legend Ian Wright, Myles Lewis-Skelly, one of English football’s emerging stars, could unexpectedly be sold in the pursuit of profit. The 19-year-old academy graduate caught everyone’s attention with an outstanding performance against Manchester City in the Super Cup. Goal.com reports .

According to information circulated by Ixbt.com and other sports outlets, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in the young midfielder, while persistent transfer rumours have left fans alarmed. Arsenal’s management must also complete major transfers to maintain financial balance after agreeing a £51 million deal for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa and bringing in other players.

Financial Rules and the Influence of Agents

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Ian Wright said he was deeply concerned about the club’s transfer policy and the growing influence of agents. He stressed that the academy graduate is happy to stay and has no intention of leaving. However, the fact that Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick did not categorically rule out selling the player has heightened fans’ concerns.

The club legend criticised the rumours, saying they were not coming from the player’s family or close associates, but that agents were playing a major role in the process. “Myles has already said he is happy to stay. Why aren’t Arsenal openly announcing that he is not for sale?”Ian Wright protested in his statement. He also added that the situation surrounding Gabriel Martinelli was suspicious, saying the player was being actively offered to other clubs despite having received no contact from Arsenal.

Conflicts in Transfer Policy

Ian Wright highlighted the lack of logic in the club management’s transfer-market decisions. He said it was an unfair consequence of financial rules that Arsenal was trying to spend record sums to attract star players while simultaneously seeking to offload academy graduates as quickly as possible.

Experts believe the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules are forcing clubs to sell academy graduates because such deals are recorded as pure profit in financial reports. If Arsenal’s management does not make its position clear, the club could easily lose its most promising young talents to rivals.

ArsenalIan WrightMyles Lewis-SkellyPremier LeagueTransfer
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