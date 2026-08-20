Can Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Replace Mohamed Salah?

·18·Sport
Can Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Replace Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha is considered one of the leading candidates to replace legendary forward Mohamed Salah, who has left the club. However, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey says the teenager will need to make some changes to his playing style to reach the highest level. This was reported by Goal.com .

The 17-year-old talent, who joined from the Chelsea academy, attracted public attention with his impressive performances during the 2025–26 season. He has already scored his first goals, written his name into the club’s history and sparked significant interest in the transfer market. Reports have also emerged that Bayern have been monitoring his progress.

According to Goal.com, Bayern representatives considered the possibility of signing the teenager amid transfer rumours surrounding Michael Olise. Nevertheless, a move to the German top flight has not materialised, and Liverpool are preparing to give the young player a bigger role in their plans.

Mohamed Salah’s Legacy And New Opportunities

Three-time PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah left Liverpool after scoring 257 goals and winning nine trophies for the club. The Merseyside side did not spend heavily on a star replacement, opening the door for Rio Ngumoha to showcase his potential.

The footballer made a positive impression on the right wing for England in a friendly against New Zealand. However, his natural position is as a left winger.

Former striker Emile Heskey told Goal.com in an interview via betting site BetWright: “He has excellent dribbling ability, which attracts defenders and helps create space in other areas. He is a very promising player for the future. The only thing is that we should not expect Rio to produce the goalscoring numbers Mo did.”

The Key Next Step

According to Emile Heskey, the teenager needs to change his mindset to adapt to the right wing. Only then can he become an even more dangerous weapon for opposing teams.

Another Liverpool legend, John Barnes, also discussed Ngumoha’s future, stressing that his ability to put defenders under pressure is beyond doubt. According to Barnes, the player’s next important step is to establish himself as a regular starter.

Rio NgumohaLiverpoolMohamed SalahEmile HeskeyPremier League
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