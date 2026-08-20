Argentine Football Association Announces Organized Campaign Against the Team

The Argentine Football Association has released a powerful video dedicated to the team’s journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and the organized campaigns targeting it. According to Goal.com, the video recalls the Albiceleste’s dramatic World Cup run and historic semifinal victory over England. The media statement was published exactly one month after the team lost the decisive match against Spain, once again drawing the attention of Argentina’s football community. Goal.com reports .

The released video features footage of fans, key moments from important matches and the team overcoming difficulties in every round. Federation officials emphasized that, despite widespread doubts and criticism, the team had reached the World Cup final for the second consecutive time. At the beginning of the video, the team’s resilience in overcoming difficult situations at every stage is highlighted.

Fighting Criticism and a Historic Achievement

The video’s message directly addresses the critics, stating: "One month ago, something happened that many people did not want: Argentina played in another final. We came back in every match and made history by defeating England in the semifinal." In this way, the federation openly referred to the difficulties and pressure faced by the team.

The association’s statement claims that specially organized actions were carried out against the national team. According to the report, despite the defeat in the decisive match against Spain, the association is proud of the team’s performance. "This group came with the aim of giving the people of Argentina another final, and no matter how many anti-Argentina campaigns were launched against us, we still achieved our goal," the video says.

The Captain’s Tears and Lessons for the Future

The final part of the video focuses on the team’s emotional state and its leaders. It emphasizes the importance of fighting until the end in any situation. "If someone tells you that something happened, say yes to them. What happened was that there was a team that gave everything for victory, fought until the end and left the pitch with its head held high," the message states.

The material also pays particular attention to the emotions of team captain Lionel Messi and his teammates. According to the report, the captain’s tears once again taught the world that victory is possible, but that one must never stop striving, regardless of what happens. Such an emotional statement further highlighted the unity in Argentine football and its hunger for victory.