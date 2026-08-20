A year ago, young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim was left on the bench at Cairo-based Al Ahly. Today, he is being mentioned as one of the leading candidates to solve Barcelona’s center-forward problem. As reported by Ixbt.com and other international sports sources, the journey he has completed in just a few months has amazed not only fans but also experts. This dramatic leap from Cairo to Europe is highly significant for both the player and the Catalan club. Goal.com reports .

To properly understand Hamza Abdelkarim’s current standing, it is necessary to look at his situation last year. He was not a regular starter for Al Ahly, and his statistics did not justify a transfer to a powerhouse such as Barcelona. He mainly appeared in less prominent competitions, and his move to Europe was viewed not as an investment in a ready-made player but as a gamble on raw talent and potential.

Egypt National Team and World Cup Experience

During this period of dramatic change, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan gave the young forward a huge opportunity by including him in the World Cup squad. The selection of such an inexperienced player for a prestigious tournament came as a surprise to many. Although he played a total of 56 minutes during the tournament without recording a goal or assist, the experience served as an invaluable school for his future.

At just 18, playing alongside stars such as Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush and experiencing pressure on the world stage helped Hamza mature mentally. In particular, participating in the tournament where Egypt reached the World Cup knockout stage—the round of 16—for the first time in its history became a major source of motivation for the young forward.

Bright Start at Barcelona

After joining the Catalan club, Hamza Abdelkarim immediately began to make an impression. He scored against his former club Al Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy and finished pre-season as Barcelona’s top scorer. This boosted the confidence of the club’s management and coaching staff in him.

Nevertheless, experts are asking a legitimate question: can Hamza fully carry the heavy burden of leading the attack for a giant such as Barcelona, or would it be better to bring in a more experienced forward? If another star striker joins the team, will that put the Egyptian talent’s future at risk, or will it protect him from excessive pressure and create the conditions for gradual development?

Barcelona’s management and coaching staff are currently discussing precisely this delicate issue. For Hamza Abdelkarim, every minute and every training session has become a battle to retain his place in the starting XI. The course of his future will depend on the official matches in the coming months and the coach’s tactical decisions.