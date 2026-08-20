Elon Musk Discusses Starship Rocket’s Next Tests and Plans

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the company is approaching key milestones in restoring its massive Starship spacecraft system and carrying out its next flights. Experts plan to catch the returning rocket directly with the launch tower in the coming months. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, if this complex technological process is completed successfully, it will open a new chapter in the history of spaceflight. The next spaceflight of the first reusable Starship spacecraft is planned for late 2026 or early 2027, a development expected to mark a dramatic turning point in the space industry.

The Full Reusable System and Its Importance

SpaceX leadership considers putting the Starship rocket into full reusability one of the most important tasks in the development of spaceflight. This approach could drastically reduce launch costs and eventually make cargo transport and space travel much more accessible to everyone.

In the long term, this technology is seen as a key foundation for turning humanity into a multiplanetary species, particularly by enabling the exploration of Mars and other celestial bodies. Every test and successful landing is a bold step toward this ambitious goal.

Testing Processes and Next Steps

Active technical preparations and testing continue under the Starship program. According to the latest reports, the Ship 41 spacecraft successfully completed its first static-fire test at the Massey test site using a single engine.

Experts are carefully analyzing the test results and working to ensure the safety and efficiency of future flights. Despite the technical challenges they face, SpaceX engineers are moving forward according to schedule.

The success of this project will undoubtedly shape not only private space initiatives but also the future development of the global aerospace industry.