Apple’s 2026 Keynote Date Revealed

·2·Technology
Apple’s 2026 Keynote Date Revealed

Apple is making intensive preparations for its traditional fall presentation, and this year’s event is expected to become a major occasion for the technology world. According to ixbt.com, the company’s main keynote is scheduled for September 9, when the new devices that many have been eagerly awaiting will be unveiled. Ixbt.com reports this.

The biggest headline of this year’s event is expected to be the launch of Apple’s first foldable smartphone. The innovative device is currently unofficially called iPhone Ultra and is expected to become the first foldable gadget in the company’s history.

Expected New Devices and Presentation Details

According to experts, the traditional flagship lineup will also be refreshed alongside the foldable smartphone. In particular, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to be announced to the public during the event.

In addition, according to the initial information circulating online, the presentation may also showcase the next generation of smartwatches — Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Updated HomePod and Apple TV devices may also be unveiled among the additional new gadgets.

According to reports, Apple will begin accepting preorders for the new products shortly after the presentation, with sales starting only afterward. However, it is worth noting that the company has not yet officially confirmed the exact date of the event, and the technical specifications of the new foldable iPhone remain secret.

This insider information was provided by Majin Bu, who is known in the technology world for his accurate predictions. The source previously attracted attention by revealing in advance the exact specifications of the iPad mini, the iPhone 12 color palette, certain defects in iPhone 15 models, and reliable photographs of iPhone 16 mockups.

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