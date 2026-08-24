Victory in Amorim's Debut: Rabiot Brings 3 Points to Milan in Turin (Video)

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Victory in Amorim's Debut: Rabiot Brings 3 Points to Milan in Turin (Video)

The first matchday of the new Serie A season was full of significant events for AC Milan. In his first official match in charge, the team's new head coach Rúben Amorim led the 'Rossoneri' to a hard-fought and crucial 2-1 victory away against the renowned Turin club Torino The match was decided by the Portuguese tactician's successful second-half adjustments and the skill of French midfielder

Adrien Rabiot who came off the bench.A 2-minute 'blitzkrieg': Consecutive goals from Cissé and Rabiot.

While both teams played cautiously in the first half, Milan increased their attacking intensity in the second:

56th-minute turning point:

  • Amorim brought on Adrien Rabiot and Luka Modrić simultaneously, taking full control of the midfield; 64th minute (0-1):

  • After a precise and well-placed pass from Rabiot, Cissé opened the scoring and put the visitors ahead; 66th minute (0-2):

  • Just two minutes later, Adrien Rabiot found the back of the net himself, solidifying the Milanese lead; 90+3 minute (1-2):

  • Although Torino striker Che Adams reduced the deficit in stoppage time, it was not enough for the hosts to earn a point. Sarri's Atalanta also start the season successfully.

In another notable match of the round, Bergamo's

Atalanta club, now managed byMaurizio Sarri defeated Sassuolo at home, securing 3 important points at the start of the championship. Match report and lineups:

Serie A. Matchday 1

  • Torino — Milan 1:2

  • August 23

  • Goals:

  • Che Adams (90+3) — Cissé (64), Adrien Rabiot (66). Torino:

  • Mascardi, Ciammaglichella (Abuhilal, 81), Comuzzo (Kulenović, 85), Vlašić, Gineitis, Ismajli, Casadei (Adams, 70), Coco, Pedersen (Fortini, 70), Simeone (Njie, 70), Fitz-Jim. Milan:

  • Maignan, Hila (Gabbia, 76), de Winter, Loftus-Cheek (Modrić, 56), Musah, Pavlović, Cissé (Saelemaekers, 66), Estupiñán (Bartesaghi, 66), Jashari (Rabiot, 56), Chukwueze, Ramos. Rúben Amorim's first official match in charge of Milan ended in victory, showing that the team is one of the main contenders for the 'Scudetto' this season.

Ruben Amorimning «Milan» boshqaruvidagi ilk rasmiy bahsi g‘alaba bilan yakunlanib, jamoa yangi mavsumda «Skudetto» uchun asosiy da’vogarlardan biri ekanini namoyish etdi.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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