“Hand of God”: The ball from Maradona’s famous goal sold for $3.35 million

·74·Sport
“Hand of God”: The ball from Maradona’s famous goal sold for $3.35 million

The ball that witnessed one of the most famous and controversial moments in football history has found its buyer at a Heritage Auctions event. GOAL reports that the ball used by the legendary Argentine star, the late Diego Maradona, to score the goal dubbed the “Hand of God” against England in the 1986 World Cup for $3.35 million was sold.

Auction process and expected revenue

Used in the historic quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup (Argentina 2-1 England), this ball was put up for auction on August 22. The starting price was $2.5 million, and organizers had hoped the historic lot would fetch up to $10 million. However, the final price fell short of expectations, settling at $3.35 million.

Maradona’s legacy and the value of historical artifacts

Indicators

Details and prices

Historical event

1986 World Cup Quarter-final: Argentina — England (2-1)

Lot name

Official ball used for Maradona’s hand goal and the “Goal of the Century”

Auction house

Heritage Auctions

Starting price

$2.5 million

Expected price

Up to $10 million

Final sale price

$3.35 million

Maradona’s jersey (in 2022)

$9.3 million (Record figure)

Price difference between the jersey and the ball

It is worth noting that the national team jersey worn by Diego Maradona in that match was auctioned in 2022 and sold for a record $9.3 million. The ball from that same match was valued at nearly three times less than the jersey.

This ball is a symbolic item that encompasses two of the most famous events in football history: Maradona’s controversial hand goal and his “Goal of the Century,” where he dribbled past the entire English defense.

Do you think paying millions of dollars for such unique and symbolic items in football history is justified, and what should be considered the most valuable artifact in sports history?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this interesting historical news with fellow football fans!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Husanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityHusanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityToday, 13:31Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane