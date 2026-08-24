“Hand of God”: The ball from Maradona’s famous goal sold for $3.35 million

The ball that witnessed one of the most famous and controversial moments in football history has found its buyer at a Heritage Auctions event. GOAL reports that the ball used by the legendary Argentine star, the late Diego Maradona, to score the goal dubbed the “Hand of God” against England in the 1986 World Cup for $3.35 million was sold.

Auction process and expected revenue

Used in the historic quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup (Argentina 2-1 England), this ball was put up for auction on August 22. The starting price was $2.5 million, and organizers had hoped the historic lot would fetch up to $10 million. However, the final price fell short of expectations, settling at $3.35 million.

Maradona’s legacy and the value of historical artifacts

Indicators Details and prices Historical event 1986 World Cup Quarter-final: Argentina — England (2-1) Lot name Official ball used for Maradona’s hand goal and the “Goal of the Century” Auction house Heritage Auctions Starting price $2.5 million Expected price Up to $10 million Final sale price $3.35 million Maradona’s jersey (in 2022) $9.3 million (Record figure)

Price difference between the jersey and the ball

It is worth noting that the national team jersey worn by Diego Maradona in that match was auctioned in 2022 and sold for a record $9.3 million. The ball from that same match was valued at nearly three times less than the jersey.

This ball is a symbolic item that encompasses two of the most famous events in football history: Maradona’s controversial hand goal and his “Goal of the Century,” where he dribbled past the entire English defense.

Do you think paying millions of dollars for such unique and symbolic items in football history is justified, and what should be considered the most valuable artifact in sports history?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this interesting historical news with fellow football fans!