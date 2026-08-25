Roman Benefit: Roma Secures a Big Win in Matchday 1 (Video)

The first matchday of the new Serie A season in Rome concluded with a true goal-scoring festival. Playing in front of their home crowd, the capital's Roma club defeated the renowned Florentine Fiorentina side with a 4-0 scoreline.

The match was defined by the perfect chemistry and astonishing efficiency of the hosts' attacking line.

Dybala's hat-trick of assists, Malen's goal show

The fate of the game was decided by the 'Giallorossi' attacking duo:

Malen's benefit (27', 52', 60'): Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored 3 goals past opposing goalkeeper David De Gea, becoming the first player to record a hat-trick in the opening round of the season;

Dybala — the conductor of the game: Argentine star Paulo Dybala provided direct assists for all three of Malen's goals and was one of the best players on the pitch;

Pisilli's final blow: In the 86th minute, the talented substitute midfielder Pisilli scored the team's fourth goal, setting the final score (4-0).

De Gea and the helplessness of the Florentines

Fiorentina's defense was completely helpless against Roma's fast and sharp attacks:

The hosts' disciplined defense left almost no dangerous opportunities for the opposition's strikers;

Roman goalkeeper Mile Svilar started the season with a clean sheet, bringing the team a solid 3 points.

Match Report:

Serie A. Matchday 1

Roma — Fiorentina 4-0

August 24. Rome, Stadio Olimpico