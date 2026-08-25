Roman Benefit: Roma Secures a Big Win in Matchday 1 (Video)
The first matchday of the new Serie A season in Rome concluded with a true goal-scoring festival. Playing in front of their home crowd, the capital's Roma club defeated the renowned Florentine Fiorentina side with a 4-0 scoreline.
The match was defined by the perfect chemistry and astonishing efficiency of the hosts' attacking line.
Dybala's hat-trick of assists, Malen's goal show
The fate of the game was decided by the 'Giallorossi' attacking duo:
Malen's benefit (27', 52', 60'): Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored 3 goals past opposing goalkeeper David De Gea, becoming the first player to record a hat-trick in the opening round of the season;
Dybala — the conductor of the game: Argentine star Paulo Dybala provided direct assists for all three of Malen's goals and was one of the best players on the pitch;
Pisilli's final blow: In the 86th minute, the talented substitute midfielder Pisilli scored the team's fourth goal, setting the final score (4-0).
De Gea and the helplessness of the Florentines
Fiorentina's defense was completely helpless against Roma's fast and sharp attacks:
The hosts' disciplined defense left almost no dangerous opportunities for the opposition's strikers;
Roman goalkeeper Mile Svilar started the season with a clean sheet, bringing the team a solid 3 points.
Match Report:
Serie A. Matchday 1
Roma — Fiorentina 4-0
August 24. Rome, Stadio Olimpico
Goals: Malen (27', 52', 60'), Pisilli (86').
Roma: Svilar, Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso (Koulierakis, 68'), Lulli, Cristante, Koné (Pisilli, 79'), Wesley, Dybala (El Aynaoui, 79'), Mora (Soulé, 53'), Malen (Castro, 68').
Fiorentina: De Gea, Dodô, Drăgușin, Ranieri, Mariu (Valdepenas, 80'), N'Dur, Fagioli (Oulai, 62'), Brescianini (Jiménez, 62'), Mastantuono (Kean, 63'), Atta (Mandragora, 74'), Pellegrino.
Yellow cards: Fagioli (30'), Hermoso (39'), Koné (49'), Pellegrino (63').
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