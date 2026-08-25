Urozov's debut: Rubin lets victory slip away in Kaliningrad!

·99·Sport
Urozov's debut: Rubin lets victory slip away in Kaliningrad!

In the 5th round of the Russian Premier League, Rubin visited Baltika and started the match with an early goal. In the 8th minute, the Kazan striker Daku opened the scoring and put his team ahead.

One of the most notable aspects of the match was the appearance of the talented Uzbek central defender Jahongir Urozovin Rubin's starting lineup. Our 21-year-old legionnaire secured a spot in the starting XI for his RPL debut and played consistently until the final whistle without being substituted.

Drama in the final seconds: Varatinov's goal

The Kazan side managed to hold the lead and repel dangerous attacks throughout the match:

  • Stoppage time: In the 90+4th minute added by the referee, Baltika defender Varatinov capitalized on a scramble inside the penalty area to restore parity (1:1);

  • Standings: After this draw, Baltika remains in 6th place with 7 points, while Rubin, having lost the victory, sits in 8th place with 6 points.

Match report:

RPL. Matchday 5

Baltika — Rubin 1:1

August 24. Kaliningrad

  • Goals: Varatinov (90+4) — Daku (8).

  • Baltika: Borisko, Andrade, Gassama, Varatinov, Morozov, Osipov, Kovalyov, Pryakhin, Lisakovich, Fernandes, Jimenez.

  • Rubin: Staver, Lobov, Teslenko, Vujacic, UROZOV, Rozhkov (Ignatyev, 84), Arroyo (Bezrukov, 68), Khodja (Saavedra, 67), Ivu (Jukic, 84), Jukic (Maldonado, 80), Daku.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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