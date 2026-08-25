Xabi Alonso makes a statement after a dramatic match against Fulham!

At the end of the first matchday of the new Premier League season, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory against Fulham in a thrilling London derby at Craven Cottage, featuring five goals.

After the match, the Spanish head coach of the 'Blues' Xabi Alonso praised his team's character, defensive resilience, and cohesion in the attacking line during the press conference.

“We endured all the difficulties”: The coach's analysis

The Spanish specialist did not hide the fact that away matches in the Premier League are always a tough test:

“It was a really intense and difficult game. We know very well how hard it is to secure an away win in the Premier League. But we bravely endured all the difficulties, fought until the end, and executed our plan precisely when it mattered.”, said Alonso.

The coach noted that the early goal scored in the 1st minute gave the team a psychological advantage and great confidence:

The early goal effect: Chelsea had several good opportunities to score a second goal before the opponent equalized;

Off-the-ball control: Even when the team did not have possession, they acted in an organized and confident manner, leaving no extra space for the opponent.

“Our three forwards worked well together”

Xabi Alonso highly praised the activity of his attacking trio — Pedro, Rogers, and Palmer — on the pitch: