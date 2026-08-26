Former Meta employees create visual AI for factories and warehouses

While artificial intelligence technologies have so far primarily developed in digital environments, startups have recently been striving to bring them into the real world. Perceptron, founded by former Meta researchers, is one such project, developing advanced vision models that allow machines to interact more effectively with their physical environment. Founded in November 2024, the young company introduced its latest model, Isaac 0.5, designed for industrial facilities. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new software is designed to assist robots navigating based on visual data in complex environments such as warehouses and factory floors. It not only helps mechanisms find their way but also enables enterprises to extract visual analysis and data from the videos recorded by these robots. The software has been released as an open-weight model, allowing any specialist to study its parameters and training materials.

A new stage in industrial automation

The Perceptron startup managed to raise $21 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The company was founded by Armen Aghajanyan and Akshat Shrivastava, who worked in the Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) division at Meta. The founders believe their software will define the future of industrial automation. Currently, the physical AI field forces experts into a difficult choice: they must choose between universal foundation models that require multiple cloud GPUs for every scenario, or narrow models that perform only one task and are incapable of others.

Aghajanyan and Shrivastava emphasize that their product differs fundamentally from existing models in the industry because it is designed for general purposes rather than a single narrow and repetitive task. The software has the ability to adapt flexibly depending on any environment or situation. For example, a simple process like organizing boxes involves several steps: first, reading the label on the box, performing spatial analysis to understand its location, and deciding which one to pick.

Advantages of a flexible approach

If a robot needs to lift several boxes in a row, it must plan in advance which boxes to pick and in what order. Perceptron software is designed to closely assist robots in successfully navigating each step of that process. Although there are already programs in the industry that help machines perform most of these tasks, there are very few that perform them flexibly in any condition.

The new Isaac 0.5 model is aimed at filling this gap and is expected to significantly expand robotics capabilities in manufacturing and logistics sectors. This initiative by former Meta specialists is considered an important step toward making automation processes in industrial enterprises more intelligent and flexible.