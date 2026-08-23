Oleksandr Usyk names the 5 best boxers of our time

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Oleksandr Usyk names the 5 best boxers of our time

The Ukrainian champion's list includes Crawford, Canelo, and three other stars

Former undisputed world champion and undefeated Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has named his top five boxers in the world today.

His selection includes the most famous names in professional boxing: Terence Crawford, Shakur Stevenson, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

A notable aspect of Usyk's list is that it includes a boxer he has previously faced in the ring.

1. Who does Usyk consider the best?

The Ukrainian champion compiled his top five list as follows:

  1. Terence Crawford

  2. Shakur Stevenson

  3. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez

  4. Anthony Joshua

  5. Tyson Fury

"These are Terence Crawford, Shakur Stevenson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury," said Usyk. His words were reported by the Sport.ua portal.

2. The biggest names on the list

Usyk's top five features representatives from various weight classes and boxing schools.

Terence Crawford — one of the boxers who stands out for his technique, ring IQ, and tactical adaptability.

Shakur Stevenson — an American boxer known for his defense and technical skill.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez — one of the most famous champions in professional boxing. The Mexican boxer has won championship belts in multiple weight classes.

Anthony Joshua — a two-time former world heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury — a former world heavyweight champion and one of the most famous opponents in Usyk's professional career.

3. Usyk himself remains undefeated

Interestingly, Usyk did not include himself in the list.

The Ukrainian boxer's professional record includes 25 wins. Of these, 16 ended in a knockout or technical knockout.

Most importantly, Usyk has never been defeated in his professional career.

He began his professional boxing career in November 2013.

4. From the Olympics to undisputed world champion

Usyk's achievements are not limited to professional boxing.

The Ukrainian athlete is:

  • 2012 Olympic champion,

  • 2011 World Championship winner,

  • 2008 European Championship winner.

Usyk has also been awarded the title of Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine.

5. Usyk's choice sparks another debate

The list of the world's best boxers has always been a subjective matter. Especially since it is not easy to compare athletes from different weight classes in a single ranking.

Therefore, Usyk's selection may spark heated discussions among boxing fans.

However, the names in the top five show how high the level of this list is.

Conclusion

Oleksandr Usyk chose Terence Crawford, Shakur Stevenson, "Canelo" Alvarez, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Furyas the five best boxers in the world.

The undefeated Ukrainian champion did not include his own name on the list.

Notably, Usyk's top five includes his former heavyweight rival Tyson Fury, which shows the high regard the Ukrainian champion has for his opponents.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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