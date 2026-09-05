Lamine Yamal included in Barcelona captaincy group

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club Barcelona has officially confirmed its new leadership group for the 2026-27 season. Head coach Hansi Flick has established a new leadership structure following summer transfers and squad changes. In this new chapter, young star Lamine Yamal has officially joined the captaincy group, as reported by Goal.com reports .

It is understood that Raphinha and Pedri have been appointed as first and second captains respectively, based on Hansi Flick's personal decision. For the remaining three spots, a secret ballot was held within the dressing room. As a result, Eric García, Frenkie de Jong, and 19-year-old Lamine Yamal earned the trust of their teammates to complete the top five.

Such radical changes at the club were triggered by the recent departures and loan moves of experienced players. Specifically, the absences of Marc-André ter Stegen and Ronald Araújo created a leadership void. Consequently, the coaching staff and players decided to establish a new hierarchy to maintain a healthy environment and ensure unity on the pitch.

Hansi Flick's choice and team democracy

It is reported that Hansi Flick had already identified his primary candidates during pre-season preparations. The German tactician kept Raphinha and Pedri in the top positions while allowing the players to decide the remaining spots. This approach is said to have further strengthened unity within the team.

Eric García's inclusion is attributed to his high discipline and responsible approach in training. Frenkie de Jong, meanwhile, became a logical choice as one of the most experienced figures following Ter Stegen's departure. Nevertheless, the main focus remains on Lamine Yamal's addition to this group.

Lamine Yamal's historic rise

Lamine Yamal, currently wearing the legendary number 10 jersey, joining the captaincy group at just 19 years old is a major statement for the future of Barcelona. His achievement is based not on traditional age principles, but on his immense sporting impact and leadership qualities shown on the pitch.

The Catalan club is no stranger to entrusting young players with such responsibility. While Gavi wore the armband briefly in a match against Sevilla two years ago, Yamal's inclusion in the official top five elevates his role in Hansi Flick's project to an entirely new level.