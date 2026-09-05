Luis Enrique shares surprising thoughts after defeat to Monaco

In the latest round of the French championship, PSG unexpectedly lost to Monaco. Although the Parisians were defeated 1-2 at home, head coach Luis Enrique stated after the match that he was not dissatisfied with his players' performance.

The Spanish specialist even emphasized that PSG deserved to win more. In Enrique's opinion, the result of the match did not fully reflect the events on the pitch.

Enrique is satisfied with his team despite the defeat

The match against Monaco was much more difficult than expected for PSG. The Parisians could not fully capitalize on their chances and ultimately lost to their opponent 1-2.

Nevertheless, Luis Enrique said there were many positive aspects in his team's play.

“I am happy with what I saw. It is just the beginning of the season and we are not yet at our peak level. But I saw many positive aspects.”

“We deserved to win”

Enrique also focused on the match statistics. In particular, the coach noted that the xG (expected goals) metric showed PSG's dominance.

“It is clear to me that we deserved to win. Just looking at the xG metric is enough. However, that is football, and it is a wonderful sport.”

This opinion shows that despite PSG's defeat, Enrique is satisfied with the team's quality of play and the chances created.

Why did PSG let the victory slip away?

After the match, one of the main questions was the large discrepancy between chances created and the final result.

Luis Enrique admitted that it is not easy to give a clear answer to this:

“How can I explain the result? Sometimes football cannot be explained.”

In the coach's view, such matches can serve as an important lesson for the team's future results.

Enrique highlighted the mentality of his players

The PSG head coach also touched upon the mental state of his players after the defeat.

He assessed the team's mentality positively and emphasized that the championship is still long.

“I want to highlight the mentality of the players. This will be an interesting championship. We must prepare for the future.”

PSG now faces the Brest test

The defeat to Monaco was an important warning for PSG this season. The team must now analyze the mistakes made and prepare for the next match in the championship.

The Parisians' next opponent is Brest. Luis Enrique's charges will play away this time.

The conclusion is that PSG's 1-2 defeat is not yet a cause for serious concern for Enrique. The coach sees positive aspects in the team's performance, and the main goal is to convert chances into results throughout the season.