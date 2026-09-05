GOAT debate settled: Messi releases video that shook the internet

Legend of world football Lionel Messi has presented a sensational commercial dedicated to the conclusion of his brilliant 20-year career with the Argentina national team. The unexpected and highly provocative finale of the video garnered millions of views on social media within hours, reigniting the long-standing 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) debate in the football world.

A long receipt and 20 years of history: The symbolic scene at the bar

Although the main plot of the clip seems simple, it carries a deep metaphorical meaning:

The bartender and the bill: In the frame, a bartender offers Lionel Messi the bill for the drinks he consumed, and begins to print a receipt from the cash register;

Not drinks, but historic victories: On the massive receipt continuously emerging from the register, instead of standard prices, all the significant titles, records, and trophies Messi has won in an Argentina jersey over more than 20 years are listed;

A fully paid 'debt': This long list symbolically represents that Messi has fully 'paid' all his responsibilities to his homeland and national team, including the long-awaited World Cup title and continental cups.

'GOAT debate: settled': The hottest point of the video

The aspect that caused the biggest stir among netizens and sports publications was the very last line on the paper:

The controversial final line: At the end of the receipt, it is stated openly and boldly: 'GOAT debate: settled' (GOAT debate: settled) appears;

Clash of fans: This phrase exploded with controversy online — while Messi fans claim that after the 2022 Qatar World Cup victory, this issue is truly settled, Cristiano Ronaldo enthusiasts argue that such a conclusion is one-sided;

Meaning beyond the advertisement: Experts emphasize that this scene is not just a marketing stunt, but is being received as a formal declaration by Messi of his absolute place in football history.

The end of a great era in the Argentina jersey

Messi, who faced failures and even temporary departures from the national team for many years, is ending his journey at the very peak:

Triumph in recent years: The forward lifted the Copa América, Finalissima, and finally the World Cup with Argentina, becoming the most successful captain in the country's history;

An unreachable milestone: As Messi bids farewell to the national jersey, he leaves behind a massive legacy that is almost impossible for future generations of players to replicate.

Do you think Lionel Messi has truly put an end to the GOAT debate as emphasized in the video, or will the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo remain an eternal, equal contest in football history? Leave your thoughts in the comments!