Barcelona faces a major blow: Lamine Yamal misses training

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Barcelona faces a major blow: Lamine Yamal misses training

Spanish club Barcelona is facing a serious personnel crisis ahead of their La Liga away match against Valencia. The team's bright star and leading winger, Lamine Yamal, did not participate in Saturday's final training session, casting doubt on his availability for the clash at Mestalla. This news has caused concern among fans and the coaching staff as Hansi Flick's side prepares for the fourth round of the 2026/27 season. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information from SPORT, the 19-year-old player's unexpected absence from the final training session has alerted doctors and coaches. The physical condition of the talented winger, who delivered a stellar performance against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, is being urgently assessed by the club's medical staff. While the club has not yet issued an official statement regarding the exact cause of the injury, the situation has created a significant problem before the team's departure.

Captaincy status and tactical changes

Mundo Deportivo reports that this unexpected situation occurred against a backdrop of positive news for Yamal. On the same day, the player was elected as the new vice-captain of Barcelona following a vote among his teammates. However, the absence of the young leader may force head coach Hansi Flick to alter his tactical plans.

Since arriving at Camp Nou, the German specialist has implemented a high-intensity pressing system, and Lamine Yamal is one of the most important links in this style of play. His relentless movement on the pitch and attacking efficiency are vital to the team's performance. If he is unable to play, the coaching staff will be forced to look for alternative options in the squad.

Positive news and squad changes

As reported by Goal.com, while Yamal's condition is causing concern, Barcelona received two important pieces of positive news on Saturday. Gavi completed full training with the main squad and is ready to take the field in the next match. The midfielder, who missed several games after suffering a knee injury in the opening match against Elche, has finally returned to the lineup.

Additionally, striker Gabriel Jesus, who joined from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, is ready for his Blaugrana debut. The Brazilian player has been working on his fitness over the last few weeks and has reached optimal form; he is expected to be included in the official matchday squad for the first time at the coach's discretion. The return of these players will provide a boost to the team ahead of the difficult away match against Valencia.

BarcelonaLamine YamalLa LigaHansi FlickGabriel Jesus
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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