Real Betis defender reveals how he stopped Mbappe's penalty

·2·Sport
Real Betis defender reveals how he stopped Mbappe's penalty

A sensational result was recorded in La Liga, as Real Madrid suffered one of the toughest defeats in their history. The Royal club, visiting Real Betis, lost by a minimal 0:1 scoreline. The match was decided by a missed penalty from Kylian Mbappé, sparking intense debate among the football community. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, in the decisive moment of the match, Real Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Valles managed to save the penalty kick from the French star. However, it was the hosts' defender Marc Bartra who reached the rebound first to clear the danger. This situation triggered numerous arguments regarding the 'encroachment' rule, as players entered the penalty area too early.

A pre-planned tactical move

In an interview with Movistar+ after the game, experienced center-back Marc Bartra admitted that the situation was no accident. According to him, the move was perfectly pre-planned and aimed at exploiting loopholes in the rulebook. The defender, anticipating Valles' save, positioned himself meticulously without violating the rules.

Bartra emphasized that he tried to calculate the exact second the opponent would strike. Had he rushed or hesitated, he would have entered the box and committed a foul. The player noted that he managed to keep his feet off the line until the last moment, which proved effective.

Referee advice and Valencia experience

It turns out that Marc Bartra's trick was inspired by a similar action from Valencia defender José Gayà. The Betis star observed his compatriot's movement, became interested in its legality, and decided to consult with professional referees.

The defender stated that he reached out to an acquaintance who officiated in Segunda B to clarify the nuances of the rule. The expert explained that standing outside or on the edge of the line without stepping over it is not prohibited. This information helped Real Betis secure a crucial victory over Real Madrid.

Real BetisReal MadridMarc BartraKylian MbappéLa Liga
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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