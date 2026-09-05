DeepSeek shifts from Nvidia to Huawei chips

DeepSeek, a prominent player in the AI market, is taking a significant step toward reducing its dependence on US technology. According to Bloomberg, the organization plans to purchase nearly 160,000 AI accelerators from Huawei for a new large-scale data center being built in Inner Mongolia. This major deal could shift the existing balance in the global technology market, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

If the planned project is fully implemented, it will become one of the largest computing clusters based on Huawei chips. This will provide DeepSeek with extensive opportunities to train AI models and significantly increase their processing power. Experts believe that while the company currently uses both Nvidia and Huawei solutions, this new purchase is expected to mark a strategic shift.

New industry trends and restrictions

The formation of this major contract is driven by strict US export restrictions on advanced semiconductors and AI equipment to China. Sanctions imposed by Washington are forcing local Chinese manufacturers to create their own alternatives and rely on domestic market capabilities. As a result, Huawei equipment is becoming the primary tool for ensuring technological independence in the country.

Nevertheless, the execution of the deal depends on several factors. Specifically, delivery timelines depend directly on Huawei's production capacity, and analysts predict the process could take more than a year. So far, neither DeepSeek nor Huawei has issued an official statement confirming the information regarding this major deal.

Future prospects

If the plan to purchase 160,000 Huawei Ascend 950DT accelerators is successfully completed, it will provide a massive boost to China's semiconductor industry. Furthermore, this step will further solidify Huawei's position in the domestic market and expand its ability to compete with leading global hardware suppliers.

However, the final scale of the order depends on Huawei's ability to produce such a volume of products within the required timeframes. As competition between the US and China intensifies in the global tech industry, this project is expected to set new standards for the development of future AI infrastructure.