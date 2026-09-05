“I carry the gene that killed my mother”: A woman’s decision shocks

·38·World
“I carry the gene that killed my mother”: A woman’s decision shocks

Danielle Marple, a 32-year-old blogger and mother of three from Florida, made a drastic decision for her life after her mother passed away from cancer. Upon learning she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation, she had her reproductive organs and breasts removed to reduce the risk of future cancer.

Danielle is sharing her recovery process after the life-saving preventive surgeries with her social media followers. She says the main reason for this decision was the desire to spare her three children the pain she experienced herself.

A harmful mutation in the BRCA1 gene can significantly increase the risk of developing breast, ovarian, and other types of cancer.

Danielle underwent a preventive hysterectomy and a double preventive mastectomy. The surgeries were performed in August, and she is currently in the recovery phase.

The blogger was only 7 years old when she lost her mother. She discovered she was a carrier of the BRCA1 mutation at age 23, but it took nearly a decade to make the decision to undergo surgery.

Danielle also posted a video of herself dancing with her post-surgical drains. The clip garnered over 20,000 likes.

She captioned the video: “Removing all your reproductive organs and breasts to protect yourself from the cancer that took your mother when you were young is a unique kind of bravery”, she commented.

The blogger emphasized that the main goal of the surgeries was to reduce the risk associated with the BRCA1 mutation. She stated that, above all, she wanted to prevent her three children from going through the same difficult situation she faced when she lost her mother.

Danielle’s courageous decision received a warm response from her followers. They wished her a speedy recovery and praised her resilience and strength.

One follower wrote: “I love this so much, wishing you a speedy recovery”, while another called her “brave and amazing” . Another user highly valued her strong will and her ability to always keep smiling.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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