As the results of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are tallied, U.S. President Donald Trump officially announced that the tournament brought unprecedented financial benefits to the country's economy. He stated that the major competition, held from June 11 to July 19 across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—specifically in 11 major U.S. metropolitan areas—generated over $18 billion in revenue for the American treasury and provided stable income sources for hundreds of thousands of citizens.

Record tourist influx and 160,000 new jobs

Donald Trump supported his claim that the summer of the World Cup was a historic period for the American tourism industry with data:

$18 billion in financial revenue: The World Cup brought over $18 billion in direct net profit to the U.S. national economy;

Over 160,000 jobs: More than 160,000 new jobs were created in service, security, hospitality, and transport infrastructure;

300 billion miles traveled and 78 million tourists: According to the President, travelers covered a total of nearly 300 billion miles across the U.S. during the summer, while the country's national parks welcomed a record 78 million visitors;

Prosperity for 11 cities: Infrastructure and retail sectors in the 11 U.S. host cities achieved robust financial growth thanks to the global tournament.

Business incentives and aviation system upgrades

The White House leader emphasized that investments from tourism and football were directed toward the interests of the common people:

Direct benefits for American entrepreneurs: "Travel and tourism guarantee new jobs, investments, and billions of dollars in revenue. These funds are going directly to American entrepreneurs and local communities," Trump noted;

A bureaucracy-free environment: He announced that the government is drastically cutting excessive bureaucratic hurdles, modernizing the air traffic system, and maximizing the ease of travel and business operations in the U.S.;

"The best is yet to come": The President emphasized that "America is fully open for business — the best results are yet to come!" affirming the country's continued global economic leadership.

Protest amidst financial victory: Why is Infantino's policy being criticized?

Despite the massive financial success in the U.S., the decisions of FIFA leadership are causing serious controversy on the international stage:

Financial records and a wave of protest: Although FIFA President Gianni Infantino has drastically increased the organization's financial metrics and organized the most profitable tournament in history, his actions have sparked major backlash in the global football community;

Commercialization and excessive burden: Critics argue that expanding the tournament to 48 teams has made the schedule too congested, sacrificing player health and the true charm of the game for financial gain.

In your opinion, does the $18 billion economic benefit of the World Cup fully justify Infantino's policy of expanding the tournament format, or is the excessive commercialization of football damaging its original spirit loved by millions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!