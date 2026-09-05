Galatasaray urged to sign Eldor Shomurodov

·75·Sport
Galatasaray urged to sign Eldor Shomurodov

The brilliant and prolific performance of Uzbekistan national team captain and leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov in the Turkish Süper Lig has caught the attention of local and international football experts. A major buzz has emerged around the Uzbek striker, who is showcasing his true goal-scoring prowess by netting in four consecutive matches for Istanbul Başakşehir. to Galatasaray Following the dramatic derby (2-3) against Galatasaray, renowned Turkish experts have urged the reigning champions' management to urgently sign Eldor Shomurodov as a replacement for the injured Victor Osimhen.

Goal fest in the derby and Osimhen's injury: How did the sensation arise?

The Istanbul derby went down in history not only for its tense result but also for the clash between the championship's two most powerful strikers:

  • Duel of the two stars: In a match that ended in a 3-2 victory for Galatasaray, both Victor Osimhen and Eldor Shomurodov scored their teams' opening goals;

  • Season record: Since the start of the Turkish Süper Lig, only these two forwards — Osimhen and Shomurodov — have managed to score in all of the first four rounds;

  • Nigerian star sidelined: During the match, Osimhen suffered a serious injury unexpectedly and was forced to leave the pitch in the first half;

  • Concerns ahead of the Champions League: The injury to Osimhen, who is targeted by wealthy European and Saudi Arabian clubs and expected to leave soon, has created an unexpected problem for Galatasaray ahead of tough Champions League and domestic league matches.

“Sign Eldor immediately on loan!”: Expert recommendations and confirmation from the Nigerian press

Following this situation, a major transfer discussion has begun in Turkish and foreign media:

  • Levent Tüzemen's open call: A Spor leading commentator and football expert for the TV channel A Spor, Levent Tüzemen, addressed Galatasaray bosses, suggesting they immediately sign the prolific Eldor Shomurodov on loan as the only candidate capable of filling the void left by the Nigerian star;

  • Focus of the Nigerian press: This news has also caused a major resonance in Osimhen's homeland — the influential Nigerian Daily Post newspaper officially confirmed that Galatasaray is paying serious attention to the option of the Uzbek goal-scorer;

  • Prospects of the winter window: According to transfer market rules, the winter transfer window must be awaited to complete this deal, but it is highly likely that the foundation for negotiations will be laid now.

Statistics that stunned Turkey: Shomurodov's unstoppable numbers

Eldor Shomurodov has passed the adaptation phase in the Turkish championship and has already become a major star of the league:

  • Golden Boot winner: Last season, Eldor, who was on loan from Roma, scored 22 goals in 34 matches in the Süper Lig, becoming the league's top scorer alongside Paul Onuachu;

  • The leader bought outright: The contract of the Uzbek player, who led Başakşehir to 5th place in the standings, was bought out in the summer, and he started the new season strongly with 4 goals in 4 matches;

  • High transfer fee: Although Trabzonspor, as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia and Russia, expressed serious interest in the Uzbek striker, deals failed to materialize due to the high transfer price set by Başakşehir.

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can move to a European giant like Galatasaray and fully replace the injured Victor Osimhen? Will Başakşehir let their leader go to their main city rival? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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