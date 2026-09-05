Enzo Fernández shines in Manchester City debut

Another match full of surprises and intense competition has taken place in English football. According to ixbt.com, the team's new star Enzo Fernández unexpectedly made his debut for Manchester City, taking full control of the tempo in midfield and securing a hard-fought victory for his side thanks to an Erling Haaland goal. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Before the match, it was expected that head coach Enzo Maresca would leave the Argentine midfielder on the bench. However, after Nico O'Reilly was sidelined due to an injury during the pre-match warm-up, Enzo Fernández, whose transfer fee was £125 million, was forced into the starting lineup.

Harmony on the pitch and the decisive episode

Interestingly, Fernández had previously competed fiercely against his new teammate Elliot Anderson at the World Cup. Despite this, both players displayed perfect harmony on the pitch, bringing composure and confidence to the Manchester City midfield.

The decisive moment of the match occurred in the 26th minute. Enzo Fernández, sensing the space perfectly, provided an accurate pass to support Antoine Semenyo's clever run. Erling Haaland headed home the perfect cross into the penalty area, becoming the author of the only goal of the match.

Interesting situations and goalkeeping skills

According to Goal.com, during the match, Fernández also managed to show his fighting spirit. Although he had a minor altercation with opposing goalkeeper Carl Rushworth in the opening minutes, he later showcased his excellent technique. In particular, after his acrobatic pass, Haaland scored again, but the referee ruled it out for an infringement and offside.

Coventry City, led by Frank Lampard, also created several dangerous situations. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma, guarding the Manchester City goal, played very reliably and thwarted all the visitors' attempts. This defeat was the third in a row for Coventry City, and the team is still striving to score its first goal in the championship.