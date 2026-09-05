In the 3rd round of the English Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Cityhosted Coventry at home and secured a crucial 1-0 victory. For millions of Uzbek football fans, this match became a truly historic event — our national team defender Abduqodir Husanov started the match for the world giant and played a reliable full 90 minutes until the final whistle. The world's prestigious statistical portal Sofascore rated our compatriot's productive work on the pitch at 7.0.

A solid shield for 90 minutes: Husanov's stats on the pitch

Abduqodir Husanov acted with composure at the most critical point of the defense during the intense clash at the Etihad Stadium:

Full match practice: The Uzbek defender, wearing number 45, played all 90 minutes on the green pitch without being substituted, directly contributing to his team's clean sheet victory;

Sofascore recognition — 7.0 rating: The prestigious analytical platform highly rated Husanov's positioning, his dominance in duels, and his ability to intercept the ball, awarding him a deserved 7.0 rating;

Sacrifice on the pitch and a card: While stopping sharp counter-attacks from the opponent's forwards, our compatriot fought selflessly to leave no space for the rival and, although he was cautioned with a yellow card by the referee, he did not lose his discipline.

Etihad stars rating: Donnarumma's heroism and Haaland's goal

Sofascore ratings show that Manchester Cityhad their highest performers in the defense and attack leaders:

Man of the Match — Gianluigi Donnarumma (8.8): The goalkeeper saved the team in several dangerous situations and was named the best player of the match;

In the center, Elliot Anderson (8.6): The midfielder performed a huge amount of dirty work across the pitch and was deemed worthy of a high score;

Goalscorer — Erling Haaland (8.5): The Norwegian striker, who scored in the 26th minute after an assist from Antoine Semenyo (6.9), secured another three points;

Defensive unit: Captain Ruben Dias received 7.8, Marc Guéhi 7.4, and Joško Gvardiol 7.3 — Husanov's 7.0 rating was a respectable figure among such world stars.

League table: 9 points in 3 rounds and absolute leadership

This success strengthened the position of the Mancunians in the title race:

100 percent result: Manchester City continues to lead the Premier League table alone with a total of 9 points, having enjoyed victory in all of the first 3 rounds;

A new stage for Husanov: The fact that the coaching staff led by Pep Guardiola trusted the Uzbek defender for the full 90 minutes is clear proof that Abduqodir is finding a permanent place in the elite of world football.

In your opinion, does the 7.0 rating given for Abduqodir Husanov's 90-minute performance against Coventry fully reflect his true skill? Will our defender remain Manchester City's regular starter in the coming rounds? Leave your thoughts in the comments!