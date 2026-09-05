What rating did Husanov receive for his performance against Coventry?

·22·Sport
What rating did Husanov receive for his performance against Coventry?

In the 3rd round of the English Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Cityhosted Coventry at home and secured a crucial 1-0 victory. For millions of Uzbek football fans, this match became a truly historic event — our national team defender Abduqodir Husanov started the match for the world giant and played a reliable full 90 minutes until the final whistle. The world's prestigious statistical portal Sofascore rated our compatriot's productive work on the pitch at 7.0.

A solid shield for 90 minutes: Husanov's stats on the pitch

Abduqodir Husanov acted with composure at the most critical point of the defense during the intense clash at the Etihad Stadium:

  • Full match practice: The Uzbek defender, wearing number 45, played all 90 minutes on the green pitch without being substituted, directly contributing to his team's clean sheet victory;

  • Sofascore recognition — 7.0 rating: The prestigious analytical platform highly rated Husanov's positioning, his dominance in duels, and his ability to intercept the ball, awarding him a deserved 7.0 rating;

  • Sacrifice on the pitch and a card: While stopping sharp counter-attacks from the opponent's forwards, our compatriot fought selflessly to leave no space for the rival and, although he was cautioned with a yellow card by the referee, he did not lose his discipline.

Etihad stars rating: Donnarumma's heroism and Haaland's goal

Sofascore ratings show that Manchester Cityhad their highest performers in the defense and attack leaders:

  • Man of the Match — Gianluigi Donnarumma (8.8): The goalkeeper saved the team in several dangerous situations and was named the best player of the match;

  • In the center, Elliot Anderson (8.6): The midfielder performed a huge amount of dirty work across the pitch and was deemed worthy of a high score;

  • Goalscorer — Erling Haaland (8.5): The Norwegian striker, who scored in the 26th minute after an assist from Antoine Semenyo (6.9), secured another three points;

  • Defensive unit: Captain Ruben Dias received 7.8, Marc Guéhi 7.4, and Joško Gvardiol 7.3 — Husanov's 7.0 rating was a respectable figure among such world stars.

League table: 9 points in 3 rounds and absolute leadership

This success strengthened the position of the Mancunians in the title race:

  • 100 percent result: Manchester City continues to lead the Premier League table alone with a total of 9 points, having enjoyed victory in all of the first 3 rounds;

  • A new stage for Husanov: The fact that the coaching staff led by Pep Guardiola trusted the Uzbek defender for the full 90 minutes is clear proof that Abduqodir is finding a permanent place in the elite of world football.

In your opinion, does the 7.0 rating given for Abduqodir Husanov's 90-minute performance against Coventry fully reflect his true skill? Will our defender remain Manchester City's regular starter in the coming rounds? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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