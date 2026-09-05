Why laptop prices are rising: cost of key components reaches 70 percent

·11·Technology
Why laptop prices are rising: cost of key components reaches 70 percent

The modern laptop market is undergoing significant changes, resulting in a sharp increase in the share of key components in the total cost. According to ixbt.com, over the past year, the share of CPU, RAM, and storage devices in the cost of a laptop has approached nearly 70 percent. This is reported by Ixbt.com. news

Based on data provided by TrendForce analysts, the price of these three main components has increased by approximately 1.5 times compared to last year. Experts compared the figures from the first quarter of 2025 with the third quarter of the same year, noting a sharp shift in market dynamics.

Why have components become more expensive?

The jump in memory and CPU prices was particularly noticeable in the third quarter of 2025. While these three main components accounted for an average of 45 percent of a laptop's hardware cost last year, this figure has now risen to 68 percent.

This growth represents a full 23 percentage points, indicating that the cost has increased by nearly 1.5 times. Of course, this is an average figure, and the final price may vary depending on the device's technical specifications and category.

Global market consequences and forecasts

This rise in component prices inevitably leads to an increase in the cost of finished laptops. According to expert forecasts, consumer purchasing power is expected to decline against the backdrop of rising prices.

Analysts conclude that by the end of the year, laptop sales volume could decrease by 9.4 percent compared to last year's figures. For the IT market, this is a significant decline, forcing manufacturers to devise new strategies.

LaptopsTechnologyTrendForceMemoryProcessor
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