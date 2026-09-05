Maresca speaks openly about hard-fought victory over Coventry

·0·Sport
Maresca speaks openly about hard-fought victory over Coventry

Having hosted Coventry in the 3rd round of the Premier League and secured an important 1-0 victory, Manchester Citycontinues its perfect winning streak in the new season. Following this success, which brings their tally to 9 points and keeps them as sole leaders in the standings, the manager of the 'Citizens', Maresca, gave an interview to the press after the match. The specialist touched upon the difficulties encountered against the opponent's tight defense, the anxiety of the fans, and the true value of a pragmatic victory.

First-half opportunities and team unity

Maresca expressed satisfaction with the end of the match, noting that the score could have been higher as early as the first half:

  • Satisfaction with the game: “I really liked our game today for various reasons. We could have scored another one or two goals in the first half,” the coach emphasized;

  • Collective effort: The specialist highly praised the fact that the players maintained cohesion and discipline on the pitch even when the score was minimal: “But we worked together for the win. That is why I am happy with the result”;

  • Maintaining pressure: The task set regarding controlling the ball and neutralizing the opponent's counter-attacks throughout the match was fully accomplished.

The 'low block' problem: Pragmatism and fan nerves

The head coach explained that breaking down teams that sit deep in front of the penalty area is the most difficult task in modern football:

  • Difficulty in breaking down a tight defense: “It is always difficult to play against teams that defend in such a low block. I think we handled this test very well”;

  • The fans' anxiety is natural: “It is natural for fans to be nervous and worried. Because in 9 out of 10 cases after such matches, people are left with an unpleasant impression,” said Maresca;

  • “Not all matches are beautiful”: The coach emphasized that in the title race, it is not just entertainment but the result that matters: “But it is important to know how to win 1-0 as well. Not all matches go beautifully. You have to be able to get out of difficult situations.”

League table: 9 points in 3 rounds and a confident start

This victory further strengthened the 'Citizens' position in the title race:

  • 100 percent result: Manchester Cityhas won all of its first 3 matches and is the sole leader in 1st place in the Premier League table with 9 points;

  • Reliable defense: The team not only secured three points but also kept a clean sheet, demonstrating the stability of the defensive line.

In your opinion, in the title race, are cold and pragmatic 1-0 victories more important, as Maresca noted, or is it entertaining, open football that gives pleasure to the fans? Manchester City's What was your impression of the game against Coventry? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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