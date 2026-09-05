Frank Lampard reflects on defeat against Manchester City

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Frank Lampard reflects on defeat against Manchester City

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard insisted his team deserved at least a point despite their narrow defeat to reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the manager expressed his pride in his players' performance, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

Although the hosts dominated possession with 78 percent, Coventry City impressed fans and pundits alike with their disciplined defensive display. In particular, the reliable performance of new signing Ethan Pinnock and the tactical discipline implemented by the coach posed significant challenges for the star-studded opposition.

Erling Haaland's decisive goal

Despite Coventry City's resilient defense, a clinical header from Norwegian striker Erling Haaland decided the match, securing another victory for Manchester City. Scoring from an Antoine Semenyo cross, Haaland has now scored against 24 of the 25 teams he has faced in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Frank Lampard did not hide his satisfaction with his side's activity and pressure in the second half. He believes this performance shows significant progress compared to the match against Arsenal two weeks ago.

The manager noted the difficult start to the season's schedule, reminding that the team had already faced two of the toughest opponents on paper. "We didn't deserve to lose. We grew into the game, the lads were fantastic, and I'm disappointed we didn't get the point we deserved," said Lampard.

He also highlighted the connection between the team's performance and the support from the fans in the stands. According to the manager, Coventry City must draw positive conclusions from these matches, as the season's fate will largely be decided in games against peers like Hull.

Frank LampardManchester CityPremier LeagueErling HaalandCoventry City
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