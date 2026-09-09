Lionel Messi is set to acquire Spanish club CD Eldense

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has reached a preliminary agreement to fully acquire CD Eldense, a club competing in the Spanish second division. According to Goal.com, the Argentine star is close to finalizing this sports project as he expands his business empire with plans to eventually return to Catalonia. reports Goal.com.

According to Marca, the experienced footballer will take 100% ownership of the club's shares without third-party involvement once all due diligence processes are completed. The major deal is currently awaiting official approval from the Spanish Higher Sports Council.

Management changes and competition

The team, based in the Alicante province, was previously under the control of an international investment group led by businessman Juan Carlos Trujillo. Although Argentine investor Ricardo Pini had previously made a €12 million offer, Lionel Messi's unexpected intervention has fundamentally changed the situation.

This strategic move further expands the Messi family's sports assets. Notably, earlier this year, they acquired UE Cornellà, a club in the fifth division of Spain. Additionally, Lionel, along with his close friend Luis Suárez, has also acquired the Uruguayan club Deportivo LSM.

On-field challenges and new hopes

However, things on the pitch are not going as planned for the team. After CD Eldense gathered only two points in the first four rounds of the season, head coach Claudio Barragán was dismissed. The club's management is forced to find a new specialist immediately to avoid failure in the Segunda División.

Lionel Messi's arrival as a shareholder is expected to provide financial stability and strategic clarity for the club. This could mark a major turning point in the future operations of the team from the city of Elda.