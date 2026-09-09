Enzo Fernández praises Erling Haaland

Manchester City secured a convincing 2-0 away victory over Porto in the opening round of the Champions League league phase. In the match held at the Estádio do Dragão, the English club dominated proceedings and claimed three points thanks to two second-half goals. This success marks a fantastic start to the team's European campaign. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the hero of the match, Erling Haaland, broke the opponent's resistance by scoring a brace in the second half. After the game, midfielder Enzo Fernández highly praised the Norwegian striker's performance, specifically acknowledging his movements on the pitch. The Argentine footballer noted that he has already managed to build a quick rapport with his new teammate.

The first success of the Enzo Fernández and Erling Haaland tandem

At the beginning of the second half, specifically in the 47th minute, Erling Haaland opened the scoring following an assist from Enzo Fernández. In a post-match interview, the Argentine midfielder shared interesting thoughts about his teammate. According to him, the Norwegian striker plays like a true beast and predator.

"Erling Haaland is a beast. He is a true animal, which is why I look for him every minute he is on the pitch, and I hope to provide him with many more assists. It is not just about his skill as a footballer; he is also a wonderful person," said Enzo Fernández.

Enzo Maresca and the team atmosphere

Enzo Fernández expressed his gratitude to his teammates and fans for helping him adapt quickly to the Manchester City squad. He emphasized that everyone at the club welcomed him warmly, making the transition to the new team smooth. The player also expressed his appreciation for head coach Enzo Maresca.

Fernández recalled that he had previously worked with the coach at Chelsea and knows his character well. The player noted that the coach did everything to facilitate his transfer and promised to give 100 percent in every training session and match to justify that trust.

This victory over Porto creates a great foundation for Enzo Maresca's side ahead of upcoming challenges. Now, Manchester City will shift its focus to the English Premier League and prepare for the Manchester Derby against Manchester United this weekend.