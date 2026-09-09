Oppo A7 Pro Announced: 8000 mAh Battery and Protection

·28·Technology
Oppo A7 Pro Announced: 8000 mAh Battery and Protection

The Oppo brand has officially introduced its new Oppo A7 Pro smartphone, which is capable of attracting the attention of users in its domestic market. According to ixbt.com, this device is generating serious interest in the technology market by managing to pack an ultra-large battery into a relatively thin and compact body. This is reported by news source.

The new smartphone offers a balanced solution in terms of dimensions and weight, with a thickness of just 8.8 mm and a weight of 205 g. Inside the body, a massive 8000 mAh battery is housed, ensuring long-term autonomous operation on a single charge.

Display and Technical Capabilities

The Oppo A7 Pro model is equipped with a high-quality 6.57-inch OLED screen. The display resolution is 2372 x 1080 pixels, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1400 nits. Additionally, for biometric security, a fingerprint scanner is integrated directly under the screen.

The device's performance is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max processor. Users are offered two memory configurations: versions with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, both featuring 256 GB of internal storage. For charging the battery, 45 W fast charging technology is provided.

Durability and Pricing Policy

One of the most notable aspects of the smartphone is its extremely high level of protection. The Oppo A7 Pro features the highest standard of IP69K dust and water resistance available for consumer devices, making it reliable even in extreme conditions.

The device's capabilities also include modern communication tools. The hardware supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, an NFC chip, and is equipped with a satellite navigation system. The main camera relies on a 50 MP Sony sensor, while the front camera is equipped with an 8 MP lens.

According to domestic market prices, the base version with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at around 330 USD. The advanced modification with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is offered to buyers for 370 USD.

OppoOppo A7 ProSmartphonesMediaTekTechnology
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