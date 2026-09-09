Zinedine Zidane backs Lionel Messi for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

·36·Sport
Zinedine Zidane backs Lionel Messi for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has praised the veteran forward's performance, highlighting the chances of Lionel Messi in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. In his view, the Argentine star still maintains his status and stands above the rest. According to reports from Marca, the French coach emphasized that it is time to end all debates regarding the greatest player in football history. This is reported by Goal.com .

It is known that 39-year-old Lionel Messi achieved excellent results for both club and national team during the 2025–2026 season. He scored 45 goals and provided 30 assists in 49 matches, leading Inter Miami to the MLS title. Additionally, he reached the World Cup final with the Argentina national team, managing to score 8 goals.

Long-term consistency and Zidane's recognition

Zinedine Zidane noted that many do not realize how difficult it is to maintain a high level in the final years of a professional career. He specifically emphasized that Messi's achievements and long-term consistency are more significant compared to other contenders.

In his interview, Zidane explained his thoughts on the matter: "I would vote for Messi a hundred times. I think people don't fully grasp how hard it is to remain among the best players in the world at 39."

The former French footballer and coach expressed no doubt that the Argentine forward would win the next prestigious award. According to him, those who still hesitate about the GOAT (greatest of all time) status in the football world do not fit into the true football environment.

Historic awards ceremony

As a reminder, the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be officially announced at a gala ceremony in London on October 26. This prestigious 70th-anniversary awards ceremony is also significant for being held outside of Paris for the first time in its history.

Currently, the entire football community is waiting with great interest to see if Lionel Messi's brilliant performances in domestic and international competitions will bring him another Ballon d'Or.

Lionel MessiZinedine ZidaneBallon d'OrInter MiamiFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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