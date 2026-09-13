Arteta's joker delivers a "golden" goal!: Arsenal defeats Sunderland 2:0

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Arteta's joker delivers a "golden" goal!: Arsenal defeats Sunderland 2:0

In the 4th round of the English Premier League, reigning champions London club Arsenal successfully passed another serious and complex test. Mikel Arteta's pupils visited the uncompromising and competitive Sunderland away, securing a hard-fought yet extremely important 2:0 victory. The key events that decided the fate of the match occurred at the beginning of the second half: initially, Londoners' goalkeeper David Raya heroically saved a penalty awarded against his team, and just two minutes later, Bruno Guimarães, who came on as a substitute during the break, opened the scoring. In the very last seconds of the match, Bukayo Saka successfully converted a penalty, leaving the "Black Cats" no chance. Having gathered 12 points after four rounds, the Londoners strengthened their solo lead in the EPL table. So, how did David Raya's save change the psychology of the match, what results did Arteta's tactical changes yield, and why is it becoming even harder to stop Arsenal this season?

Raya's rescue and Guimarães's response: A 120-second decisive turning point

The match at the Stadium of Light reached its climax in the second half:

  • Penalty save in the 56th minute: Sunderland had a convenient opportunity to open the scoring as hosts, but David Raya showed skill and saved a shot from the 11-meter spot taken by "Black Cats" player Le Fée;

  • Arteta's exact target: Brought on at halftime in place of Lewis-Skelly, Bruno Guimarães justified the coach's trust — he breached the opponent's goal in the 58th minute, just two minutes after Raya's save (0:1);

  • Last-minute strike in the 90+7th minute: In the final minutes added by the referee, a penalty was awarded in favor of the "Gunners" — Bukayo Saka coolly placed the ball in the net in the 90+7th minute, putting a final point to the fate of the match (0:2).

Arsenal's star-studded bench and squad lineups

Mikel Arteta threw the opponent off balance with the help of squad depth and tactical changes:

  • Arsenal lineup: Raya, White (Timber, 46), Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice (Zubimendi, 82), Lewis-Skelly (Guimarães, 46), Ødegaard (Merino, 85), Saka, Solis (Eze, 81), Havertz;

  • Coach's heavy rotation: The introduction of high-level performers such as Timber, Guimarães, Eze, Zubimendi, and Merino from the bench prevented the game tempo from dropping;

  • Sunderland's resistance: Roefs, Meité (Fofana, 76), Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Reynaldo, Xhaka, Le Fée, Angulo (Isidor, 69), Brobbey, Sadiki. Despite having prominent players like Granit Xhaka and Mukiele in the hosts' squad, in the end, the difference in class told.

Maximum 12 points: Arsenal stands alone at the top, rivals falling behind

This away victory consolidated the capital team's bold steps at the start of the season:

  • Four wins in four games: Mikel Arteta's team gathered 12 points without losing any and leads the standings alone in 1st place;

  • Against the backdrop of Liverpool and Chelsea dropping points: At a time when main rivals are drawing at home and losing valuable points, Arsenal playing flawlessly in a tough away match serves to increase the gap in the title race;

  • Sunderland in 14th place: Accumulating 4 points after four rounds, the "Black Cats" remained in 14th place in the standings.

David Raya's reliable actions in goal and the forwards' coolness clearly demonstrate that Arsenal intends not to yield the English throne to anyone this year either.

In your opinion, did David Raya, who saved the penalty in the 56th minute, save Arsenal from losing points and become the man of the match? Can Mikel Arteta's pupils, showing a 100 percent result this season, keep the championship in their hands once again? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the EPL leader's difficult victory with all football fans!

ArsenalSunderlandMikel ArtetaDavid Raya
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