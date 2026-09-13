Ronaldo's team shocked against the underdog: Al-Nassr records unexpected draw

The 7th round of the Saudi Pro League provided football fans with a genuine sensation and an unexpected result. Riyadh's Al-Nassr club, which has been amazing everyone with its star-studded squad, was a guest of Al-Khaleej, who is at the bottom of the standings away from home. Although world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Inigo Martinez started the match as clear favorites on the pitch, the contest unexpectedly ended in a uncompromising 1:1 draw.

While a goal conceded at the end of the first half put Al-Nassr in a difficult position, a substitute forward saved the team from defeat. This loss of points dropped Stefano Pioli's (or the coaching staff's) team to 3rd place in the standings. So, why couldn't star-studded Al-Nassr defeat the underdog, who was the hero that came off the bench to score the decisive goal, and what changes took place in the championship title race in Saudi Arabia?

First-half sensation: Mascarell's sensational goal

Al-Khaleej played a solid and disciplined game at home without fearing their star opponent:

The opponent's relentless pressure: The hosts played densely in defense, giving no freedom to Al-Nassr's expensive attacking line;

Shock in the 45+1st minute: In the added time given by the referee after the end of the main time of the first half, Mascarell showed quickness and put the hosts ahead in the score (1:0);

Depression during the break: The Riyadh club, consisting of world stars, unexpectedly went to the break in a losing state, and disappointment began among the fans.

Al-Nassr's star squad and Al-Hamdan's 2-minute "joker" performance

Those responsible made drastic changes to rectify the situation in the second half:

Superstars on the pitch: Names like Bento, Boushal, Al-Amri, Inigo Martinez, Al-Najei, Angelo, Samu Costa, Al-Khaibari, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo constantly attacked to turn the game in their favor;

The coach's golden substitution: Al-Hamdan, who was brought onto the pitch in the 70th minute in place of Al-Najei, justified the coach's trust in just two minutes;

The salvation goal in the 72nd minute: Showing activity right after coming on as a substitute, Al-Hamdan hit the opponent's goal in the 72nd minute and restored parity — 1:1.

Drop in the standings: Al-Nassr fell to 3rd place

This loss of points dealt a serious blow to the team's championship ambitions:

16 points and 3rd position: After this draw, Al-Nassr increased the number of points to 16, but due to the successful games of competitors, the Riyadh club dropped to 3rd place in the standings;

Valuable point for Al-Khaleej: Al-Khaleej, which snatched a point from a grand at home, increased its points to 5 and rose to 12th place;

Difficult trials ahead: Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are required to take the field only for victory in the next rounds to restore their positions.

Unexpected results and sensations continue in the Saudi Pro League. This game clearly proved that underdogs now fight against star clubs without any fear.

In your opinion, what caused Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, to lose points to the underdog — fatigue or underestimating the opponent? Can the team become the champion of the Saudi Pro League this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational news analysis from the football world with all fans!