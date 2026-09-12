Bibisara’s Long-Awaited Victory: Sindarov’s Joke and Sweet Revenge Against Shuvalova

In the city of Bengaluru, India, the most prestigious team tournament with the highest prize pool, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League-2026 is witnessing true chess drama and sensational moments. One of the world's most talented chess queens, two-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva from Kazakhstan, has finally secured her first individual victory in the tournament. After a series of setbacks in the opening rounds, the Kazakh chess player poured out all her emotions after this game. Most interestingly, Bibisara noted that the young Uzbek prodigy and Olympic champion Javokhir Sindarov had offered her moral support through a sincere joke about her failures. A brutal revenge against Russia's Polina Shuvalova, a crushing 13:5 team victory, and the title of Player of the Match—all these brought Assaubayeva back into the spotlight. So, what exactly did Javokhir Sindarov say to his teammate, and how did this win change the fate of the 'PBG Alaskan Knights' team?

“Javokhir told me: ‘I have so many wins, should I give you one?’”: Bibisara’s sincere confession

After the match in Bengaluru, Bibisara Assaubayeva revealed the details of her long-awaited victory and her interesting conversation with teammate Javokhir Sindarov:

“It felt like I couldn’t win at all”: “Finally, I won my first game in this tournament. Because looking at how I played in some of my games, it felt like it would never happen,” the chess player admitted, acknowledging the psychological pressure at the start of the tournament;

Unusual trolling and support from Sindarov: The Kazakh grandmaster recalled the Uzbek chess player’s joke: “Yesterday, Javokhir joked with me: ‘Maybe I should give you one of my wins? I have too many of them,’” she said;

“Now I have my own win!”: Bibisara responded to Javokhir’s joke in kind: “But, I think, now I have my own win, and I am very happy that we won the match together with our team,” she said, unable to hide her joy.

A 3:0 total wipeout: Sweet revenge against Polina Shuvalova

The match in the 8th round became a clash of absolute principle on the women’s board:

Assaubayeva vs. Shuvalova duel: In the 8th round of the tournament, Bibisara played wisely with the white pieces against the strong Russian chess player Polina Shuvalova;

3:0 — brutal revenge: Having lost to Shuvalova in the first round, Assaubayeva left her opponent no chance this time, securing a confident 3:0 victory and avenging the painful defeat;

Player of the Match: For this intense and flawless game, Bibisara Assaubayeva was named the Player of the Match by the organizers and awarded a special individual prize.

13:5 thrashing: 'PBG Alaskan Knights' crushed their opponent

This brilliant victory by Assaubayeva was the decisive catalyst for the team’s overall success:

‘Ganges Grandmasters’ wiped out: The 'PBG Alaskan Knights' team, featuring Bibisara and Javokhir Sindarov, achieved a massive and brutal 13:5 victory over the strong 'Ganges Grandmasters' club in this round;

Javokhir Sindarov’s winning streak: The young Uzbek grandmaster has been the team’s main 'top scorer' in this tournament with his stable and high-level play;

A bold step toward the tournament lead: Thanks to this victory, the 'Knights' significantly strengthened their position in the tournament table and greatly increased their chances of reaching the final stage.

The fact that Central Asian chess stars are uniting under one team flag on the international stage, supporting each other morally, and achieving victories amidst such sincere jokes is sparking a great sense of pride in the hearts of fans.

Do you think the duo of Javokhir Sindarov and Bibisara Assaubayeva can lead the 'PBG Alaskan Knights' to the Global Chess League championship in Bengaluru? How do you rate the dominance of Central Asian chess players on the world stage? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful analysis of the sports world with all chess enthusiasts and friends!