Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight on the verge of happening

·43·Sport
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight on the verge of happening

The most anticipated super-fight in British and world boxing history in the heavyweight division — Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is finally on the verge of taking place. The 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury revealed that the contribution of UFC and Zuffa Boxing boss Dana White was invaluable in organizing this historic bout and signing an exclusive deal with streaming giant Netflix. At the same time, he harshly insulted Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, warning that his pettiness could derail the negotiations once again.

Dana White's intervention and the Netflix deal

In a video message on social media, Tyson Fury praised White's diplomatic skills:

  • Partnership with Netflix: Dana White solved a problem that had remained unresolved in the boxing world for years, reaching an agreement to broadcast the fight live to the whole world via the Netflix platform;

  • “Eddie Hearn is a petty jealous man”: Fury heavily criticized his opponent's promoter: "Big thanks to Dana White for organizing this fight and getting it done. Eddie Hearn is a petty jealous man who doesn't have the guts to admit he had nothing to do with it. I give credit to someone else for doing the job they couldn't manage for years," said Fury;

  • Lack of official confirmation: At the same time, the boxer stated that the fight is not yet 100 percent officially confirmed: "Those cowards are still running away, and Eddie is still talking nonsense," he added.

Moving from London to New York and the tax dispute

Negotiations for the fight had intensified due to the change in geography:

  • Change for the American audience: Because the broadcast of the bout needs to be adjusted to the most convenient prime-time slot for US viewers, a demand was made to move it from London to New York City;

  • Hearn's additional demands: Eddie Hearn, representing Joshua's interests, began demanding a significant increase in the boxer's guaranteed purse due to additional taxes in the US;

  • Readiness for Wembley: Interestingly, Anthony Joshuahimself has repeatedly emphasized that he is ready to fight at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London without any financial or additional conditions.

Final ultimatum from Frank Warren: Everything will be decided on Monday

The delays in negotiations have exhausted the patience of Fury's team:

  • Deadline expiration: The strict ultimatum deadline set by Tyson Fury's official promoter Frank Warren for Joshua and Eddie Hearn's team expires on Monday;

  • November 20 will not be canceled: If the Joshua side does not sign the contract within the set deadline, Fury will immediately start looking for a new opponent;

  • The New York night: In any case, it is firmly set that Tyson Fury himself will enter the ring in New York on November 20.

Do you think Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua will agree to the Monday ultimatum and sign the deal for the biggest fight of the year, or will this mega-fight fall through again? If the clash takes place on November 20 in New York, who would you bet on to win: Fury or Joshua? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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