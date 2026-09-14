Controversial Goal in the Manchester Derby: Michael Owen Stunned by VAR Error

A controversial decision made during the Manchester derby, one of the most intense rivalries in the English Premier League, has sparked sharp criticism from the football community and experts. The goal scored by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and the VAR error in the match left not only fans but also renowned former players in a state of shock. This situation during the game has once again brought the mechanism of the video assistant referee system and refereeing errors in English football to the center of heated discussion. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Controversial situation and initial decision

As the hour mark passed in the clash at Old Trafford, a key episode that influenced the outcome of the match occurred. Dutch striker Erling Haaland sent the ball into the back of the opponent's net from a difficult angle. Initially, the linesman had stopped play, flagging for offside, which brought joy to the home fans. However, those in the VAR room reviewed the situation carefully and decided that the goal should stand.

Replays showed that the agile striker remained onside due to the distance from Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu, successfully finishing a low cross from the left flank. Although it was determined that the Norwegian's position was not against the rules, another participant in the situation became the center of the main controversy.

The Enzo Fernandez episode and expert reactions

According to Goal.com, the main complaints on the field were directed at the actions of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The World Cup winner was in an offside position and attempted to head the ball as it passed by him. His compatriot Lisandro Martinez was forced to challenge the opponent. However, the referees took all circumstances into account and ruled the goal legal.

Former England striker Michael Owen did not hide his shock at the decision in an interview with GOAL. He believes that the referees might have lost focus because they were busy drawing lines to check Haaland's position first. While Owen admits that such situations are much more complex than they appear from the outside, he emphasized that this particular decision was extremely incomprehensible.

Michael Owen's sharp criticism

Michael Owen, who serves as an ambassador for Casino.org, agreed with the views of Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who was commentating on Sky Sports. Neville had also stated that an official apology should be issued following such a gross error in a major match. According to Owen, the situation was very obvious.

“What could be more obvious than a diving header in an offside position?!”, the expert expressed his dissatisfaction, openly stating that Fernandez dived for the ball, which constitutes an offside offense. He added that it is beyond his understanding why the referees did not notice this. This incident has once again made the issue of refereeing and the integrity of the VAR system in the English Premier League a hot topic.