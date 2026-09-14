Lamine Yamal explains why he was dissatisfied with his performance at the World Cup

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has revealed that despite winning the World Cup, he was dissatisfied with his personal performance. This situation clearly demonstrates the high standards the player sets for himself and that team success takes precedence over individual results for him. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the teenage forward scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists for his club last season, winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. However, the World Cup with the national team was not as successful for him in terms of personal statistics.

Personal statistics and hidden tasks at the World Cup

Despite his significant contribution to Spain's World Cup title, Lamine Yamal scored only one goal and did not record a single assist in 8 matches during the tournament. These numbers are exactly what caused the player's dissatisfaction.

In an interview with Universal Valdano, the player also touched upon his physical condition and challenges during the tournament. He emphasized that his personal dissatisfaction was not due to injury, but rather his own extremely high level of self-demand.

Dirty work on the pitch and future plans

Yamal recalled the tactical tasks that do not appear in statistics, such as the spaces he created for his teammates. According to him, a player who can draw 3 opposing defenders toward himself is a great asset for a coach.

Despite being only 19 years old, Lamine Yamal has already managed to add the European Championship, the World Cup, three La Liga titles, and other trophies to his rich collection. However, these successes only increase his desire to perform even better in future tournaments.