Insomnia and network addiction in Uzbekistan: 62 percent of the population has lost their night sleep

At a time when digital technologies and smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives, they are beginning to deal an unexpected and serious blow to human health and lifestyle. The results of a comprehensive and sensational social survey conducted across Uzbekistan by the «Opinions» research center are forcing everyone to gasp in astonishment. It turned out that a whopping 62 percent of the country's population openly admitted that their sleep is being seriously disrupted precisely because of social networks, and that they cannot sleep properly at night.

Most surprisingly, among active users who spend more than 2 hours a day on networks, it is not young people, but pensioners (54%) and housewives (43.7%) who are in the lead. While every third Uzbek surveyed stated that they stay on the internet much longer than planned, the name of the absolute leading platform in the country remained unchanged — «Telegram» took first place again with a figure of 88.9 percent.

So why are the older generation more attached to gadgets than young people, how does the habit of late-night "scrolling" affect human psychology, and is it time for a digital detox?

«Insomnia Epidemic»: The alarming figures from the Opinions center

The most important statistical evidence found as a result of the study:

62 percent of the population has lost nighttime peace: The vast majority of Uzbekistan residents are distracted by social networks and suffer from chronic insomnia and daytime fatigue;

Every third person cannot control their time: One out of every three respondents stated that they log onto the internet for just a little while and get stuck for hours, unable to stop themselves;

The harm of nighttime screen light: According to experts, the blue light emitted by smartphones in the dark completely blocks the production of the sleep hormone melatonin.

Unexpected turn: Pensioners and housewives set an anti-record

Distribution of those spending more than 2 hours a day by social strata:

Pensioners are the absolute leaders (54%): Retired citizens have surpassed all age categories, taking first place in spending time on the internet and networks throughout the day;

Housewives in second place (43.7%): Monitoring various content during free time left over from housework has also become a mass habit among housewives;

Students' indicator (32.7%): One-third of students, who are busy with studies and an active lifestyle, noted that they stay on networks for more than 2 hours;

Schoolchildren at the very bottom (27.3%): Surprisingly, this figure among schoolchildren turned out to be much lower compared to adults — 27.3 percent.

Telegram — absolute monopoly and the threat of digital dependence

Competition between platforms and the threat to the future:

The 88.9 percent figure: The «Telegram» messenger was once again recognized as the most used platform in Uzbekistan, serving as the main source for communication and information exchange;

Information floods and stress: The relentless updating of the news stream, various channels and video clips are forming psychological fatigue and "information addiction" in people;

Recommendations for health: Doctors and psychologists recommend turning off all gadgets at least 1 hour before sleep and setting a strict limit on daily "screen time".

This invisible danger brought by digital technologies in Uzbekistan is sounding a serious alarm bell for preserving not only physical but also mental health in society.

In your opinion, what is the main reason why retired people and housewives stay on social networks longer than young people — an abundance of free time or a lack of communication in real life? Personally, how much do networks affect your sleep and work productivity in your daily life? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical article concerning the health of our entire society with all your family members, parents and loved ones!