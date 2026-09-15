Against the backdrop of the new season's start at Real Madrid and tactical changes in the coaching staff, one of Spain's leading sports publications, the influential "OkDiario", has closely analyzed the "Royal Club's" recent matches. According to the unanimous conclusion of analysts and experts, a single and completely irreplaceable player who currently defines the balance, speed, and energy on the pitch for Los Blancos has been identified — this is the Uruguayan versatile midfielder and team captain Federico Valverde.

The publication notes that under the newly forming Madrid machine led by José Mourinho, Valverde's absence on the pitch causes the team to noticeably lose its strength, aggressiveness, and solid defense. This was clearly visible in the difficult match against Rayo Vallecano — the team's weakest and most chaotic play coincided precisely with the minutes when the Uruguayan leader was resting. Interestingly, during the summer transfer window, numerous rumors circulated that Madrid might sell Valverde for a huge sum of money.

So, how did Fede Valverde become the heart of Mourinho's system, why is Real's strength on the pitch dependent solely on his tempo, and how mistaken were the summer plans to sell him?

“An irreplaceable person for Mourinho”: OkDiario's analysis

The main tactical arguments presented by the Spanish press:

Unmatched impact on the pitch: Journalists and experts from "OkDiario" specifically acknowledged that within the overall structure of Real Madrid, Valverde is the main driving force of the game;

The Rayo Vallecano test reality: "Fede Valverde is an absolute irreplaceable player for José Mourinho. The match against Rayo Vallecano once again proved how vitally important he is for the team," the publication's article states;

Crisis in the absence of the captain: According to analysts, during the match, the weakest, most disorganized part of the Madrid club that left open spaces for the opponent coincided precisely with the time when the captain left the pitch or remained on the bench.

From defense to attack: The phenomenon of the Uruguayan warrior

Federico Valverde's role in modern Real:

Endless physical endurance: Valverde is one of the fastest midfielders in the world, not only pressing in the center of the pitch but also covering the flanks and transitioning the ball from defense to counter-attack in a split second;

Captains' responsibility: Having ascended to the status of team captain, the Uruguayan player is instilling psychological superiority in the entire team with his leadership spirit and indomitable character;

Mourinho's favorite soldier: Valverde's versatile capabilities fit 100 percent into the Portuguese specialist's disciplined, aggressive, and fast-paced transition philosophy.

Sensational summer rumors and future decisions

Transfer market dealings and Madrid's right choice:

Reports of summer sale: Recall that during the summer transfer window, rumors circulated in a number of media outlets that Real might sell Valverde due to financial interests or huge offers from Premier League giants;

A mistake avoided: The opening matches of the season showed that selling the Uruguayan midfielder would have disrupted the club's entire playing structure;

A long-term foundation: Now, the Real Madrid management has completely halted any offers to sell Valverde and considers him the central symbol of the newly forming star generation.

Such a powerful performance by Federico Valverde on the pitch confirms that Real Madrid's next major trophies in La Liga and the Champions League directly depend on the captain's current form.

In your opinion, is Federico Valverde truly the most essential and irreplaceable player for today's Real Madrid, or are other leaders who dictate the team's play (such as Bellingham or Vinicius) more important? Can the Uruguayan star break into the contenders for the Ballon d'Or under the leadership of José Mourinho? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this article about the tactical secrets of the "Royal Club" with all Real fans and football enthusiasts!