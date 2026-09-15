Which countries are sending the most tourists to Uzbekistan?

·58·Uzbekistan
Which countries are sending the most tourists to Uzbekistan?

In January–August of this year, 9,102,729 foreign citizens visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

As noted, the influx of foreign tourists increased by 1.6 million people, or 21.1 percent, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the largest number of tourists to Uzbekistan came from Kyrgyzstan. A total of 2,524,378 citizens visited from this country.

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan took the next places. Tourists from Kazakhstan numbered 2,171,581, while 2,025,400 tourists arrived from Tajikistan.

Also, a large number of tourists visited Uzbekistan from the following countries:

  • Russia — 867,757 people;

  • Afghanistan — 329,620 people;

  • China — 318,465 people;

  • Turkmenistan — 224,766 people;

  • Turkey — 130,155 people;

  • India — 39,538 people;

  • Germany — 32,249 people.

Thus, the number of foreign citizens who visited the country for tourism purposes in January–August exceeded 9.1 million people.

National Statistics CommitteeForeign touristsKyrgyzstanKazakhstan
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