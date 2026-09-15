Stale Solbakken discusses Erling Haaland's future during Manchester City meeting

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Stale Solbakken discusses Erling Haaland's future during Manchester City meeting

Norway national team head coach Stale Solbakken visited Manchester to hold important talks with the Manchester City management and coaching staff. According to VG, the main purpose of this meeting was to coordinate the physical condition and the heavy schedule workload of the country's football superstar, Erling Haaland. This is reported by Goal.com .

The event, held at the City Football Academy, marked the first face-to-face meeting between the Norwegian coach and the new staff. After observing the training session, Solbakken held a 20-minute closed-door discussion with the coaches. The parties thoroughly discussed mutually beneficial issues regarding the player's health and his preservation for international matches.

Reliable connections and future plans

Stale Solbakken emphasized that it was crucial to establish an atmosphere of mutual trust during the first meeting with the new coaching staff. He noted that he had a good relationship with the previous staff and that this tradition would continue. The Norwegian coach expressed satisfaction that the foundation for open communication had been laid after exchanging phone numbers.

It turns out that the Manchester City management has never set special demands to keep Erling Haaland out of Norway national team matches. However, as the winter season approaches and the number of matches increases sharply, strict monitoring of the player's physical condition is required.

Upcoming difficult challenges

The Nations League Division A matches are expected to be very difficult for the national team. Norway will play consecutive home games against Denmark and Portugal, followed by away matches against Wales and Portugal. Such an intense calendar requires special attention to the player's health.

For Solbakken, the condition of other legionnaires is as important as Haaland's. He mentioned that he is in constant contact with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta regarding Martin Odegaard's workload. He also praised Sander Berge's reliable performance against Liverpool and emphasized that Oscar Bobb needs to make slight adjustments in front of the goal, specifically by being more inclined to take shots himself.

Erling HaalandStale SolbakkenManchester CityNations LeagueNorway
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