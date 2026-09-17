English League Cup Round of 16 Draw Made — A Super Clash Worthy of a Final!

The cup fever in English football is reaching its absolute peak. As soon as the tense and sensation-filled 3rd round of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) concluded, the official draw for the tournament's round of 16 (1/8 finals) was held. The results of the ceremony delivered a truly super clash to the fans: in the central fixture of this round, two fierce giants — Liverpool and London's Chelsea — will meet ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, Brighton, who knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford with a super comeback in the previous round, will face the winner of the tie between reigning champions Manchester City and Norwich in the round of 16.

Another London contender, Arsenal, had relatively better luck in the draw: the Gunners will be guests of modest Fleetwood Town away from home. In addition, the matchups between Everton and Newcastle, as well as Bournemouth and Aston Villa, are bound to heat up the cup battle. As a reminder, the current holder of the competition is Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, who defeated Arsenal 2:0 in the decisive final last season.

So, which team will advance to the quarter-finals in this bloody battle between the owners of Anfield and Stamford Bridge, can Brighton prepare another sensation against Manchester's second giant, and who are the main contenders for the main trophy?

League Cup Round of 16: List of All 8 Pairs

The matchups formed in the 1/8 finals according to the draw results:

Liverpool vs. Chelsea: The most terrifying super clash of the round, where the winning team will automatically become the main favorite for the cup;

Manchester City / Norwich vs. Brighton: The stubborn Seagulls, who dismissed MU from the cup, are now preparing for battle against the reigning champions;

Fleetwood Town vs. Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's charges have the opportunity to rest their starting line-up stars in a match against the lower-league representative;

Everton vs. Newcastle: A central battle between two physically and tactically uncompromising Premier League representatives;

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery's pupils will sweat to continue their cup run on a difficult away trip;

Sunderland vs. Brentford: A tense and open battle between Championship and EPL teams;

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace: A principled derby taking place between two capital city London teams;

Bradford vs. Peterborough: Two modest clubs considered the sensations of the competition will lock horns for a quarter-final ticket.

Central Match Analysis: Liverpool and Chelsea's Battle for a Single Ticket

Key aspects regarding the culmination of the round of 16:

English Classic: Frequently meeting in domestic cup finals in recent years and delivering dramatic penalty shootouts, these two giants are forced to see one of them leave the competition much earlier — in the round of 16;

Coach Rotation: Since the Champions League and EPL are the main priorities for both clubs, which manager trusts his substitutes more will determine the fate of the match;

Chelsea's Revenge Plan: Following bitter defeats in past tournaments, the Londoners are expected to display maximum aggressive play to knock the Merseysiders out of the cup.

Reigning Champions City and Tournament Intrigue

Historical context and prospects of the tournament:

Manchester City's Defense: Having lifted the cup last season by defeating Arsenal 2:0 in the final, the Citizens aim to retain the main trophy this time as well;

The Door to Surprises is Open: The early departure of Manchester United increases the chance for mid-table and outsider clubs to sensationally reach Wembley;

Fast-paced Format: In the single-legged round of 16, if a draw is recorded, matters going straight to a penalty shootout will further increase the likelihood of unexpected results.

This League Cup draw is bound to give fans of the game of millions some of the most intense, dramatic, and goal-rich evenings of the autumn season.

In your opinion, which team has a higher chance of advancing to the quarter-finals in the Liverpool vs. Chelsea super clash, and can Brighton conquer Manchester City as well? Will current cup holders City manage to keep their title this year, or will the trophy go to another giant? Leave your analytical predictions and thoughts in the comments and share these hot League Cup draw details with all EPL fans and friends!