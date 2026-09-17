Xiaomi announces HyperOS 4 update schedule

Xiaomi Corporation has announced the list of smartphones receiving its latest operating system, HyperOS 4, along with the official rollout schedule. According to ixbt.com, the new system will be provided in stages for over 60 mobile devices under the Xiaomi and Redmi brands. This update is significant for offering users a more refined interface and expanded capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

It is reported that the deployment process for the HyperOS 4 software will officially begin on October 15, 2026. The update rollout is planned to last several months and be implemented in stages to ensure technical stability.

Update waves and deadlines

According to the official schedule provided by the company, the software distribution is divided into several stages:

First wave (October 15, 2026): Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, Redmi K90 Pro Max, and Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition models.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, Redmi K90 Pro Max, and Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition models. Second wave (no later than October 31, 2026): In this stage, a range of flagship and popular devices will receive the update.

In this stage, a range of flagship and popular devices will receive the update. Third wave (no later than November 15, 2026): Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Dual Satellite Edition, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi K80 Pro Champion Edition, as well as Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and the special Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Harry Potter Edition versions.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Dual Satellite Edition, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi K80 Pro Champion Edition, as well as Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and the special Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Harry Potter Edition versions. Fourth wave (no later than November 30, 2026): The phased rollout for the remaining supported devices will be completed.

The transition to the new operating system by this leading smartphone brand will improve device performance speed and security for users. The phased distribution of the software helps reduce server load and prevent errors.