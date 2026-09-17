Lamine Yamal speaks out on racism

·4·Sport
Lamine Yamal speaks out on racism

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has shared his mature approach to the problem of racism in the football world. Despite his young age, the 17-year-old winger, who remains calm even in the most difficult situations, admitted in a comprehensive interview with Movistar Plus that he has faced discrimination many times throughout his career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Euro 2024 champion noted that certain societal ills often manifest in hidden forms that people do not even notice themselves. According to Yamal, such incidents have occurred thousands of times on and off the football pitch, but he does not let them affect his emotions or his game.

Pressure on the pitch and the player's position

During the conversation, the topic turned to high-stakes La Liga matches, specifically El Clásico clashes at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid. In one of those matches, Barcelona players, including Raphinha, were subjected to insults by opposing fans. Yamal recalled how his family defended the community in that situation.

In the young talent's opinion, if someone tells him he is Black, it does not offend him at all, because he is indeed a Black person. However, the player emphasized that words intended as insults are completely wrong and that this behavior cannot be justified.

Fans and mentality

Explaining his psychological resilience and personal philosophy in the fight against racism, Yamal said he tries to ignore the actions of fans when he steps onto the pitch. He believes it is wrong to lose the joy of playing for the sake of people who bought a ticket to the stadium only to show disrespect.

This approach shows how much the young player has matured not only on the pitch but also in life. He prefers to focus on his game and approach negative situations with the right mentality.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaRacismLa LigaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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