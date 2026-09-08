Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives high awards from five countries in seven months (photo)

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's foreign visits in 2026 highlight another notable trend. Since the beginning of the year, the Head of State of Uzbekistan has been awarded the highest or most prestigious state honors of five countries.

In February, he received Pakistan's Order of Nishan-e-Pakistan, in July, Georgia's Order of the Golden Fleece and Kyrgyzstan's Order of Manas of the 1st degree. After being decorated with Azerbaijan's Order of Heydar Aliyev in August, Mirziyoyev was awarded Serbia's highest state decoration — the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Great Chain — on September 8.

1. Five countries — five high awards

The geography of the awards received since the beginning of 2026 spans regions from Asia to Europe and the Caucasus.

Country Award Date Pakistan “Nishan-e-Pakistan” February 6 Georgia Order of the “Golden Fleece” July 2 Kyrgyzstan Order of “Manas” of the 1st degree July 30 Azerbaijan Order of “Heydar Aliyev” August 23 Serbia Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Great Chain September 8

The Pakistani side presented the Nishan-e-Pakistan as the nation's highest decoration. Georgia's Order of the Golden Fleece is also considered one of the state's highest awards. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's Order of Manas of the 1st degree is granted for services in strengthening interstate cooperation, peace, and friendship.

2. What is the meaning behind the awards?

Such state awards generally serve as both a personal recognition and a political assessment of the relations between the two countries.

According to official information, the reasons cited for each award are tied to developing relations between the countries, strengthening strategic partnership, and deepening friendship and mutual cooperation.

From this perspective, the five awards can be viewed as a symbolic indicator of high political trust in Uzbekistan's relations with various states.

3. The Order of “Heydar Aliyev” holds special significance

On August 23, in Tashkent, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was awarded Uzbekistan's Order of “El-Yurt Hurmati” (or Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree).

In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was decorated with Azerbaijan's highest state award — the Order of “Heydar Aliyev”.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that he accepts this award as high praise for joint efforts to strengthen friendship, strategic partnership, and alliance between the two countries.

4. The award in Serbia — the fifth recognition

On September 8 in Belgrade, a ceremony took place to present President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Serbia's highest state award — the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Great Chain.

The award was presented by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

According to official reports, the order was conferred for an immense contribution to strengthening multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Serbia. Mirziyoyev assessed the award as a symbol of the Serbian people's deep respect for Uzbekistan, their strengthening friendship, and their aspiration to further develop bilateral ties.

5. What does this trend show?

It would be incorrect to view the receipt of high awards from five countries over the span of seven months merely as a protocol event.

The awarding countries themselves have linked these recognitions to services in developing relations with Uzbekistan.

Therefore, this situation can be explained by several factors:

Uzbekistan's active foreign policy;

Expansion of interstate strategic partnerships;

Acceleration of high-level political dialogues;

Development of economic and investment ties;

Enhancement of Uzbekistan's role in regional cooperation.

Conclusion: Diplomatic trust lies behind the awards

The five high state awards presented to Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2026 also reflect the political and diplomatic evaluation given by various nations to their relations with Uzbekistan.

Most importantly, the geography of these awards is expanding: Pakistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Serbia.

From this viewpoint, the five prestigious awards within seven months can be assessed as one of the symbolic outcomes of Uzbekistan's active diplomatic course aimed at deepening ties with various regions in its foreign policy.