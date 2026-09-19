Round 4 at the Chess Olympiad: Who are the opponents of the Uzbekistan national teams today?

At the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted in the city of Samarkand, the competition has entered its most intense and uncompromising phase. While the leading teams are becoming clearer based on the results of the past three rounds, the pairings and piece colors for Round 4, starting today, September 19 at 15:00, have been officially announced. In the central men's match, the main Uzbekistan national team will play with the white pieces against the fraternal Turkey team. Led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov, this match will be a crucial test for our representatives in the championship race. Our reserve squads also drew serious opponents: the youth-comprised "Uzbekistan-2" will test its strength against New Zealand with the black pieces, while the "Uzbekistan-3" team will play against representatives of Yemen with the white pieces.

In the women's competition, our girls will enter principled intercontinental battles: the Uzbekistan-1 team will face Argentina, a nation with a famous South American chess school, with the white pieces; the Uzbekistan-2 team will clash with the neighboring Kyrgyz Republic in a Central Asia derby; and the girls of Uzbekistan-3 will face a tough test against Cuba. The tournament favorites are also in for fierce battles: the matchups USA — Ukraine, Spain — India, and Serbia — China are expected to be true thrillers of Round 4.

So, how will our host chess players overcome the hurdles of Turkey and Argentina, will the advantage of the white pieces bring victory, and how will the clashes between world chess giants change the standings?

"The Turkey Test and World Super-Clashes": Round 4 Pairings in the Men's Competition

Distribution of the hottest central pairings in the Samarkand arena:

Uzbekistan — Turkey: The hosts' 1st team will play with the white pieces against Europe's rising strong team;

New Zealand — Uzbekistan-2: Our representatives will fight for important points against Oceanian opponents with the black pieces;

Uzbekistan-3 — Yemen: Our third squad will act with the advantage of the white pieces against chess players from Yemen;

USA — Ukraine: One of the most uncompromising matches of the round — against the experienced grandmasters of tournament top favorite Ukraine;

Spain — India: India's young prodigies will try to overcome the resistance of the strong Spanish team;

Serbia — China: Chinese grandmasters will try to break through the tight defense of the Serbian chess school;

Other clashes: The pairings Germany — Poland, Greece — Netherlands, Azerbaijan — Czech Republic, and Israel — Hungary will also battle seriously for points.

"Argentina, Kyrgyzstan Derby, and Cuba": Round 4 Pairings of the Women's Tournament

Intense and complex confrontations among women:

Uzbekistan — Argentina: The girls of our main team (Afruza Khamdamova, Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, Umida Omonova) will play against the Latin Americans with the white pieces;

Uzbekistan-2 — Kyrgyzstan: A principled derby between two fraternal and competitive teams of Central Asia;

Cuba — Uzbekistan-3: Representatives of the experienced Cuba women's team will play with the white pieces against our third team;

Mongolia — India: A central battle between two strong schools of the Asian continent;

Armenia — Kazakhstan: The Kazakhstan women's team will defend with the black pieces against one of the tournament favorites, Armenia;

Other central games: The matches China — Hungary, Spain — USA, England — Azerbaijan, and Vietnam — Poland will take place.

Tactical and Strategic Analysis: Why is Round 4 Crucial?

Assessments of international chess experts and analysts:

The White Pieces Factor: Playing with the white pieces for our main men's and women's teams allows them to seize the initiative right from the opening and exert pressure;

Sorting of the Grands: Starting precisely from Round 4, favorites begin to clash with each other — a loss of points by the USA, India, or China can propel Uzbekistan toward sole leadership in the standings;

Psychological Pressure: Packed halls and fan support in Samarkand give strength to the hosts while also placing high responsibility on each game;

Time Control: All Round 4 games will start simultaneously at 15:00 Tashkent time, providing chess fans with an unforgettable evening.

Round 4 of the battle of wits and resilience taking place under the sky of Samarkand is a great opportunity to write another golden page in the history of our national chess.

In your opinion, by what score will the Uzbekistan men's and women's national teams win against Turkey and Argentina in today's Round 4? Whose chances do you rate higher in the USA — Ukraine and Spain — India clashes? Leave your analytical predictions in the comments and share this review of the historic Chess Olympiad in Samarkand with all your friends and sports fans!