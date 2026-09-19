OnePlus 16 Flagship: 9000 mAh Battery and 185 Hz Display Announced

The smartphone market is preparing to welcome another record-breaking device. According to ixbt.com, renowned insider Abhishek Yadav has revealed all the key technical specifications of the upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 16. This model is expected to set new standards in the mobile industry with its immense power and advanced capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the most notable features of the new device is its display. According to reports, the smartphone will be equipped with a BOE X4 screen. While its standard refresh rate is 165 Hz, it can reach a record-breaking 185 Hz in certain specialized games. This provides an extremely smooth and comfortable visual experience for gaming enthusiasts.

Record-breaking power and performance

The device's autonomy is also enviable. The insider claims that the OnePlus 16 flagship will be powered by a massive 9000 mAh battery. To quickly charge such a huge battery, 100W wired and 50W wireless charging technologies are provided.

The hardware of the smartphone is also impressive. It will be based on the powerful, yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. It is also reported that the device will support the modern 5G n79 band and run on the ColorOS 17 software platform.

Camera capabilities

In terms of photography, the flagship is also aiming to be a leader in its class. The device's main camera will feature a 200-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.4-inch optical format. In addition, the rear module will house two more 50-megapixel cameras: an ultra-wide-angle lens and a periscope module.

For reference, the insider who shared this news, Abhishek Yadav, is known for his accurate predictions in the past. He previously correctly revealed the technical specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T Lite smartphones before they were officially announced. This latest leak is also generating significant interest among technology enthusiasts.