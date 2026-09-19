What is the ranking of the Uzbekistan national teams after the 3rd round of the Chess Olympiad?

At the 46th World Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand, the competition is intensifying as the leading group in the tournament table takes shape. Following the conclusion of the 3rd round, Uzbekistan's main men's team is ranked 4th in the world based on tie-break points, while the women's team holds a prestigious 5th position. In the previous round, our main men's and women's squads secured important 3:1 victories: Uzbekistan-1, led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javohir Sindarov, defeated Austria, one of Europe's strong teams, while the main women's team achieved a convincing win over Indonesia.

The reserve squads also engaged in uncompromising battles: the "Uzbekistan-3" men's and women's teams defeated Morocco (3.5:0.5) and Saudi Arabiarespectively (4:0) with large scores, while our second teams lost by a minimal margin in matches against Germany (1.5:2.5) and Spain (1:3). Now, in the 4th round starting today, our representatives face crucial and difficult intercontinental tests: the men's team will face Turkey, and the women's squad will sit at the board against the South American giant, Argentina.

So, to what extent does the 6-point total after 3 rounds increase our teams' championship chances, and how will the 4th-round battles change the tournament leadership?

"3:1 victories and all results of the 3rd round"

Full results of the Uzbekistan teams in the 3rd round:

Men (Uzbekistan-1 — Austria 3:1): Our main team demonstrated skill, defeated the European representatives, and maintained their lead with a 100% score;

Men (Uzbekistan-2 — Germany 1.5:2.5): Our second squad, consisting of young players, lost by a minimal score in a tense battle against the Bundesteam grandmasters;

Men (Uzbekistan-3 — Morocco 3.5:0.5): Our third squad achieved a large and undisputed victory over the Africans;

Women (Uzbekistan-1 — Indonesia 3:1): Our girls broke the resistance of a strong Asian team and closed the 3rd round with a victory;

Women (Uzbekistan-2 — Spain 1:3): The second girls' team lost points against the experienced Spanish chess school;

Women (Uzbekistan-3 — Saudi Arabia 4:0): The third women's squad won on all boards, recording a "clean" score.

"TOP-10 and 6-point absolute result": Situation in the tournament table

According to the results of the 3rd round, the status in the official FIDE table:

Men's competition (Uzbekistan — 4th place): Our representatives occupy the fourth position after Romania (1st place), France (2nd place), and Poland (3rd place) with 3 wins in 3 games (6 match points, 10.5 game points, and 26 coefficient); China is also sharing 4th-5th places with our representatives;

Women's competition (Uzbekistan — 5th place): Our girls are firmly in 5th place after USA (1st place), Romania (2nd place), India (3rd place), and Poland (4th place), having recorded 6 points, 11 game points, and 28 coefficient;

Density of favorites: All teams in the top ten have a maximum of 6 match points, and positions are determined only by additional coefficients (Sonneborn-Berger) and points scored in games.

"Turkey, Argentina, and the Central Asian derby": Hot pairings of the 4th round

Opponents awaiting our representatives in the 4th round taking place today:

Men: Uzbekistan-1 — Turkey: Our main team will play a central match with white pieces against Europe's rising team; New Zealand — Uzbekistan-2: Our second squad will compete against the Oceania representatives; Uzbekistan-3 — Yemen: Our third squad will be tested by the Yemeni chess players;

Women: Uzbekistan-1 — Argentina: Our main girls' team will face representatives of the famous South American school; Uzbekistan-2 — Kyrgyzstan: A principled battle will take place against the girls from the neighboring republic in the Central Asian derby; Cuba — Uzbekistan-3: The third girls' team will play against the experienced Cuban team from Latin America.



The 4th round matches on the Samarkand carpets are expected to be a strategic turning point in the Uzbekistan national teams' march toward medals and reaching the top of the table.

In your opinion, can the Uzbekistan men's and women's national teams enter the TOP-3 in the tournament table after the results of today's 4th round and take the lead in the championship race? What scores are you expecting from our compatriots in the matches against Turkey and Argentina? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the news of this historic Chess Olympiad in Samarkand with all sports fans and your friends!