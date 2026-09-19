Terrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face off

A real psychological showdown took place ahead of the next explosive and uncompromising fight in the UFC lightweight division. Ahead of the high-profile UFC 331 numbered event taking place on September 20, top title contender Arman Tsarukyan and dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy, who burst into the octagon, came face-to-face at the official "face-to-face" ceremony.

The tension between the fighters, who appeared on stage in unique classic and modern styles, reached such a high point that promotion officials had to step in between them and separate the two athletes with their hands to prevent a premature clash. The open coldness and thirst for a fight in the parties' gazes hint that this battle will inevitably end prematurely via knockout or submission.

So, how will Tsarukyan, with his strong wrestling school and iron physical conditioning, cope with Ruffy's explosive strikes, and which way will this terrifying clash on September 20 turn the lightweight title race?

"People stepped in and the battle of gazes": Hot moments on stage

Main details of the face-off held as part of UFC 331 media day:

Hatred at a distance of one step: When Tsarukyan and Ruffy faced off, they minimized the distance between them and tried to exert open pressure into each other's eyes;

Organizers' concern: Representatives of the UFC press service were forced to hold both fighters by the chest and keep them apart to prevent the situation from turning into a physical brawl;

Competition of styles and images: While Arman Tsarukyan displayed coolness in a classic suit and black sunglasses, Mauricio Ruffy boldly signaled to the stands with confidence in a black trench coat;

Fans' attention: Photos and videos capturing these moments gathered millions of views on social media within hours, becoming the main calling card of the UFC 331 event.

"The art of wrestling against the Brazilian knockout artist": Ratio of fighters' strengths

Tactical factors of crucial importance in the octagon clash:

Arman Tsarukyan (Favorite): One of the world's best grapplers, owner of relentless pressing, strong control, and heavy punches capable of dropping opponents even on the feet;

Maurisio Ruffy (Dangerous Contender): Described as the "Brazilian Conor", a master of putting opponents to sleep early with a fast left hand and unexpected high-kicks from a distance;

Ground and Stand-up Confrontation: The fight's trajectory is clear — Tsarukyan will strive to take his opponent down and choke or control him, while Ruffy wants to land a single devastating blow while standing;

Road to the title race: A victory in this fight will open a direct path to an official title fight for Tsarukyan, while for Ruffy it will be a ticket to the ranks of the division's elite fighters.

Sports analysis: Conclusion of experts and expectations from the fight

Assessments given by international MMA scene analysts:

Mental advantage: Tsarukyan has been through many responsible five-round fights, but the fact that Ruffy has nothing to lose makes him a twice as dangerous opponent;

Danger of the initial minutes: Ruffy's most dangerous phase is the first three minutes of the first round; if Arman survives this storm and takes the fight to the ground, the probability of victory will increase sharply;

Probability of a quick finish: Analysts predict that this fight may not require the full 15 minutes and could be stopped prematurely.

The Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy bout taking place on September 20 at UFC 331 is expected to be the hottest and most high-profile match in the octagon.

In your opinion, which fighter will prevail in this clash at UFC 331 on September 20: will Arman Tsarukyan destroy his opponent on the ground, or will Mauricio Ruffy pull off a sensation with a surprise knockout? Which round and by what method do you think the fight will end? Leave your analytical thoughts and predictions in the comments and share this hot fight review from the world of MMA with all UFC fans and friends!